Tenable Announces Strategic Integration with the Claude Compliance API to Provide Unprecedented Visibility and Governance for Enterprise AI Usage

BOSTON, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXPOSURE 2026 – Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced new capabilities for improved AI governance. Powered by a new integration with the Claude Compliance API, security and compliance teams gain visibility into Claude usage directly within the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform .

As enterprises deploy Claude at scale, security and compliance teams require the same level of visibility and governance for AI as they do for every other mission-critical application in their stack. This integration brings granular Claude activity data into Tenable One, allowing organizations to extend their existing exposure management workflows to their AI ecosystem.

The integration with the Claude Compliance API will leverage visibility into user interactions to detect malicious and suspicious activity. This capability allows organizations to safely adopt Claude Enterprise across the organization without losing visibility into how users engage with it.

This integration is available immediately for all Tenable One customers, enabling organizations to monitor for compliance and threats by auditing interactions to ensure alignment with corporate acceptable-use policies and global regulations like the EU AI Act. It also improves overall visibility into how users utilize AI platforms, specifically Claude, and it provides customers with a better understanding of which identities are accessing and employing Claude as well as the exposure and attack paths these identities are a part of.

“With rapid Frontier AI model innovation, AI is no longer just a productivity tool but a critical asset that requires rigorous governance,” said Eric Doerr, chief product officer, Tenable. “By integrating the Claude Compliance API with Tenable One, we’re giving our customers the visibility to secure their AI estate with deterministic precision. This is an integral step in helping organizations move from reactive security protocols to proactive, machine-speed exposure management.”

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

Media Contact:

Tenable

tenablepr@tenable.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected capabilities and benefits of Tenable's integration with the Claude Compliance API, the anticipated functionality and performance of the integration within the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, and Tenable's ability to provide visibility and governance for enterprise AI usage . These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the development and adoption of new and unproven technologies, the integration of third-party AI models and APIs into Tenable's platform, customer adoption of new capabilities, competition in the cybersecurity and exposure management markets, and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in Tenable's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Tenable undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events occurring after the date hereof.