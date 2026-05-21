Tenable One Powers AI-Driven Cyber Risk Decisions with the Release of the Open Connector

BOSTON, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXPOSURE 2026 -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced the Tenable One Open Connector, a new capability that enables customers to bring third-party, custom and internal data from any source into the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform . Combined with more than 300 pre-built integrations , customers can unify all exposure data in one place to better prioritize risk and accelerate remediation.

Tenable also announced the Tenable Open Partner Ecosystem Network (OPEN) , reinforcing its commitment to an open-first approach that brings together disparate security tools into a more unified and proactive defense.

Traditional security platforms limit customers to a rigid set of integrations, creating fragmented visibility and critical context gaps. Unlike closed security platforms that restrict how data can be used, Tenable One gives customers the flexibility to bring in and operationalize data from any source, putting them in control of their security decisions.

Tenable One is the most open and connected exposure management platform in the market, providing a unified view of risk across the entire attack surface. By bringing together data from third-party tools, internal systems and native telemetry, Tenable delivers the context needed to drive clear priorities and faster, more automated remediation.

“Closed platforms dictate what data customers can use. We believe customers should decide,” said Eric Doerr. “Tenable Open Connector extends our ability to bring in even more types of security and business context into the Tenable One exposure graph. This data powers Tenable Hexa AI , our agentic engine to deliver sharper prioritization, more accurate insights and faster, more effective remediation.”

As AI-powered tools generate exponentially more findings, organizations need a way to bring that data together and make it actionable. With Tenable Open Connector, customers can incorporate data from AI security tools, code security platforms, cloud and identity systems, internal asset inventories and threat intelligence feeds to close context gaps and strengthen decision-making.

Key capabilities include:

Unify all exposure data in one place: Ingest data from AI models, internal systems, unsupported tools and common file formats to eliminate visibility gaps and enable complete risk analysis.

Ingest data from AI models, internal systems, unsupported tools and common file formats to eliminate visibility gaps and enable complete risk analysis. Turn fragmented data into action: Combine third-party, custom and native telemetry to generate prioritized, business-aligned insights and drive automated remediation.

Combine third-party, custom and native telemetry to generate prioritized, business-aligned insights and drive automated remediation. Stay continuously up to date: Automatic synchronization keeps exposure data current as environments evolve, with optional manual uploads for added flexibility.

Automatic synchronization keeps exposure data current as environments evolve, with optional manual uploads for added flexibility. Adapt data to your workflows: Customize how external data is mapped and structured to support specific analysis, reporting and remediation use cases.

More information on Tenable One Open Connector is available at: http://tenable.com/blog/new-tenable-one-open-connector-extends-third-party-integrations-unified-risk-visibility

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected capabilities and benefits of the Tenable Open Partner Exchange Network (OPEN), the anticipated functionality and performance of the Open Connector and bi-directional integrations within the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, and Tenable's ability to unify security data and operationalize exposure management across partner ecosystems. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the development and adoption of new and unproven technologies, the successful integration of third-party data sources and partner technologies into Tenable's platform, the continued participation and support of technology partners, customer adoption of ecosystem integrations and AI-driven workflows, competition in the cybersecurity and exposure management markets, and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in Tenable's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Tenable undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events occurring after the date hereof.