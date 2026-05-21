BlockchAIn Names Former Google Business Development Leader as Vice President of Sales

Heitz Brings 25+ Years of Enterprise Business Development Leadership and a Proven Record of Closing Large-Scale Data Center Transactions

Appointment Strengthens Commercial Organization as BlockchAIn Scales Capacity Leasing and Customer Engagement

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE American: AIB) today announced the appointment of Gary Heitz as Vice President of Sales, effective May 21, 2026. In his new role, Mr. Heitz will lead BlockchAIn’s business development organization, spanning client acquisition, account strategy, and capacity buyer engagement.

Mr. Heitz brings more than 25 years of enterprise and infrastructure business development experience. He most recently served as Sales Director at Cologix, where he executed large-scale hyperscale deployments across North America and closed transactions reaching into the hundreds of millions, earning four-time Presidents Club recognition and averaging 180% of quota between 2021 and 2025.

Prior to Cologix, Mr. Heitz worked at Google, where he consistently led his team in quota attainment, maintaining a four-year average of 135% and driving 200% incremental growth. He brings a proven track record of sales execution in one of the most competitive segments of the market.

“Gary’s ability to originate and close large, complex deals is exactly the capability we are building into our commercial engine,” said Jerry Tang, Chief Executive Officer of BlockchAIn. “His enterprise relationships and deep familiarity with capacity buyers’ procurement processes will accelerate our pipeline and position BlockchAIn for the next phase of growth.”

“The fundamentals driving demand for data center capacity have never been stronger, and BlockchAIn has the platform and the ambition to meet it,” said Heitz. “I am looking forward to joining the team and being able to contribute to that growth.”

About BlockchAIn

BlockchAIn is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on AI hosting and high-performance computing workloads. The Company's platform combines access to reliable, scalable power resources with modular infrastructure deployment designed to accelerate the development of next-generation compute capacity.

For more information, visit https://oneblockchain.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

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