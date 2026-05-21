Edible Garden Starts Shipping New Fresh-Cut Herb Program with Target

BELVIDERE, NJ, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products today announced that shipments have begun under its new fresh-cut herb distribution program with Target.

The commencement of shipments follows the Company’s recently announced award with the national retailer and represents a meaningful increase in Edible Garden’s fresh-cut herb distribution footprint. The Company believes the placement with Target further validates Edible Garden’s ability to deliver high-quality, sustainably grown products at scale while strengthening its presence within one of the largest retail channels in the United States.

“We are pleased to begin shipments under this new program with Target,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “This rollout reflects the continued execution of our growth strategy and highlights the operational strength, consistency, and reliability of our supply chain platform. We expect this distribution to support continued revenue growth throughout 2026, broaden consumer awareness of the Edible Garden brand, and further strengthen our position within the fast-growing fresh herb category.”

“As retailers increasingly prioritize dependable sourcing partners capable of delivering fresh, organic, and sustainably grown products, we believe Edible Garden is well positioned to meet that demand. Expanding our relationship with Target not only increases our retail presence but also reinforces the scalability of our business model and our ability to drive long-term value creation for shareholders,” concluded Mr. Kras.

Edible Garden believes the new fresh-cut herb program at Target reflects increasing retailer and consumer demand for locally sourced, sustainably produced and transparently grown food products. The Company’s vertically integrated CEA platform, powered by its proprietary GreenThumb™ software and Zero-Waste Inspired® approach, is designed to maximize freshness, reduce food waste and optimize supply chain efficiency. Edible Garden remains focused on expanding relationships with leading national retailers while driving operational efficiencies intended to support long-term growth.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart’s Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG’s Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com