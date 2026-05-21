Europe’s Medical Marijuana Market Positioned for Explosive Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Through 2034

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Europe’s medical marijuana market has been gaining serious momentum over the past few years, and a lot of that growth is being driven by changing attitudes toward cannabis-based treatments. More doctors, patients, and regulators across countries like Germany, the UK, Italy, Portugal, and France are becoming increasingly open to medical cannabis for conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, cancer-related symptoms, anxiety, and multiple sclerosis. Germany has really become the center of the European market after expanding access and loosening certain restrictions, which opened the door for stronger patient growth and higher demand for imported medical cannabis products. What was once viewed as a niche industry is now turning into a much larger healthcare and pharmaceutical opportunity across Europe. Active Companies in the cannabis/edibles industries of interest include: Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF), Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF), Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF) (CSE: GTII), Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX: TCNNF) (CSE: TRUL).

The financial projections for the industry are also getting harder for investors to ignore. Several market research firms now estimate the European medical cannabis market could grow from roughly $3 billion in 2025 to more than $13 billion by 2034, with strong double-digit annual growth expected throughout the decade. Some analysts believe the expansion could happen even faster as patient access improves and additional countries launch or expand medical cannabis programs. Demand continues rising for CBD-based therapies in particular because they are being used more frequently for pain management, inflammation, sleep disorders, neurological conditions, and anxiety-related treatments. As research improves and physicians become more comfortable prescribing cannabis-based medicine, the industry is starting to move further into the mainstream healthcare conversation.

A big reason investors are paying attention to Europe right now is because many believe the region could become the next major long-term cannabis growth market outside North America. Germany alone is already creating significant opportunities for cultivators, distributors, pharmaceutical companies, and telehealth platforms that specialize in medical cannabis prescriptions. At the same time, countries like Switzerland, Denmark, and the Czech Republic are steadily moving toward broader cannabis reforms and expanded medical programs of their own. With regulations slowly becoming more organized and healthcare systems beginning to support reimbursement in certain areas, many companies see Europe as one of the most important emerging cannabis markets for the years ahead.

HERBAL DISPATCH COMPLETES ANOTHER EXPORT OF 261KG OF MEDICAL CANNABIS TO EUROPE- Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (“Herbal Dispatch” or the “Company”) (FSE: HA9), a cannabis e-commerce and distribution platform, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a 261-kilogram international medical cannabis export shipment to Europe under a new customer relationship.

The shipment represents the first export completed with this customer and further expands Herbal Dispatch’s growing network of international medical cannabis supply relationships. Herbal Dispatch expects this shipment to serve as the foundation for a broader commercial relationship, with additional import permits and future shipment opportunities currently being evaluated by the customer.

The Company believes continued demand from new international buyers reflects the increasing recognition of Canadian cannabis products within regulated global medical markets, particularly across Europe where demand for imported EU-GMP compliant cannabis products continues to rise.

The Company’s international commercialization network now includes active relationships involving Australia, Portugal, Germany, Brazil, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Costa Rica.

“This shipment is particularly meaningful because it represents the establishment of another new international customer relationship within Europe. We continue to see growing inbound interest from international groups seeking reliable access to premium Canadian cannabis products.” commented Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch. “Our focus remains on building diversified, long-term export channels across multiple regulated markets globally, and we believe the continued addition of new customers further validates the strength of our international platform.”

Herbal Dispatch continues to advance its international strategy through strategic partnerships, export infrastructure development, and expansion into regulated medical cannabis markets globally. The Company’s export business represents a significant long-term opportunity to diversify revenue streams and participate in the continued globalization of the medical cannabis industry. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Herbal Dispatch by visiting: https://research.quotemedia.com/equity/home/news?symbol=HERB:CNX

Latest News and Developments for Cannabis/Edibles Companies include:

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) recently reported financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2026. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Notice Regarding Changes to Segment Financial Reporting - During the first quarter of 2026, the Company realigned its structure toward a unified cannabis operating model, including changes and additions to its leadership team, to gain operational efficiencies and better align resources with customer and market opportunities. The Company's operations are now organized, managed and classified into one reportable segment—Cannabis. The Company’s remaining operations are not reportable segments, as defined by the applicable accounting standard, and are classified as Other. Corporate expenses reflect the operations costs that are not allocated to the Company's operating units.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, recently announced the opening of two new medical dispensaries in Florida, one in Jacksonville Beach and the other in Fernandina Beach. The two new locations bring the Company's Florida footprint to 73 dispensaries and its nationwide total to 165 stores.

Located at 13799 Beach Boulevard, Curaleaf Jacksonville Beach sits along U.S. Route 90, one of the area's primary east-west corridors connecting the city's core to its coastal communities, and is surrounded by a diverse mix of restaurants, hotels, and retail shops. Curaleaf Fernandina Beach is located at 1951 South 8th Street along Florida State Road 200, offering convenient access to surrounding neighborhoods and nearby coastal destinations with a variety of local retail, dining, and businesses. Each dispensary offers a broad range of products and brands for medical patients, featuring Curaleaf's Florida-exclusive Reef flower, Grassroots flower, Dark Heart flower, Anthem pre-rolls, and the new Select Briq 2, designed to deliver enhanced flavor and real-time dose visibility.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries, recently announced that it has submitted applications to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) to register certain state-licensed medical cannabis operations under the expedited registration pathway created in connection with the recent rescheduling of medical marijuana to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act.

“Schedule III changes the future of medical cannabis in America, and Green Thumb is ready for what comes next,” said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “Rescheduling recognizes what millions of patients have known for years, opens the door to more research, and begins to fix the punitive tax treatment that has held responsible operators back. By seeking DEA registration, Green Thumb is taking a practical step toward a more normalized, regulated federal industry. We look forward to discussing this milestone along with our first quarter results with investors this Wednesday, May 6.”

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., recently announced that the Company will be seeking shareholder approval of a proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") which involves the continuance of the Company out from the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the concurrent domestication of the Company to the State of Delaware in the United States (the "Domestication").

Trulieve believes the favorable corporate environment afforded by Delaware will further the Company's strategic objectives, align the Company's organizational structure with operations in the United States and help the Company conduct its business more effectively. The Domestication is not expected to cause any material change in the Company's business or operations.

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SOURCE: Market News Updates