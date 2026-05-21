Data Storage Corporation Announces Expiration of Public Warrants (NASDAQ: DTSTW)

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DTST” and the “Company”), today announced that all outstanding publicly traded warrants to purchase up to 1,464,610 shares of the Company’s common stock previously listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “DTSTW” expired in accordance with their terms on May 18, 2026.

As a result of the expiration, the entire class of security previously listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “DTSTW” have been delisted from trading on Nasdaq, eliminating a potential source of future dilution and further simplifying the Company’s capital structure.

“With the expiration of the publicly traded warrants, we have eliminated another potential equity overhang and taken an additional step toward maintaining a cleaner, more streamlined capital structure,” said Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation. “This follows our broader transformation, including the sale of CloudFirst, the return of capital to shareholders through our tender offer, and our continued focus on disciplined capital allocation. As a result of the tender offer, where 72% of the shares of outstanding common stock were tendered, today we now have approximately 2.2 million shares of common stock outstanding.”

“We believe DTST is now better positioned to execute from a stronger foundation and drive value for shareholders as we advance our strategy focused on AI continuity infrastructure for regulated industries, while maintaining stable recurring operations through Nexxis and evaluating complementary opportunities that may enhance long-term shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Piluso.

The Company recently announced the planned establishment of Sovereign AI Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary that would be focused on developing a purpose-built AI Continuity Control Plane designed to support recovery, validation and compliance for sovereign AI and AI Factory environments across regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services and insurance.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST), through its subsidiary Nexxis Inc., provides VoIP, internet access, SD-WAN, and data transport services as part of its integrated technology solutions platform. The Company is also pursuing strategic initiatives focused on AI continuity infrastructure for regulated industries, including the planned establishment of Sovereign AI Solutions, which is intended to support recovery, resiliency, and compliance for sovereign AI and AI Factory environments.

DTST continues to evaluate strategic opportunities, including potential investments, partnerships, acquisitions, and other transactions focused on AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and emerging enterprise technology markets. For more information, visit www.dtst.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and include statements regarding the expiration of the warrants eliminating a potential source of future dilution and further simplifying the Company’s capital structure; the Company maintaining a cleaner, more streamlined capital structure; the Company’s continued focus on disciplined capital allocation; the belief that DTST is now better positioned to execute from a stronger foundation and drive value for shareholders as it advances its strategy focused on AI continuity infrastructure for regulated industries, while maintaining stable recurring operations through Nexxis and evaluating complementary opportunities that may enhance long-term shareholder value; the planned establishment of Sovereign AI Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary that would be focused on developing a purpose-built AI Continuity Control Plane designed to support recovery, validation and compliance for sovereign AI and AI Factory environments across regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services and insurance; pursuing strategic initiatives focused on AI continuity infrastructure for regulated industries; DTST continuing to evaluate strategic opportunities, including potential investments, partnerships, acquisitions, and other transactions focused on AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and emerging enterprise technology markets. While DTST believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to it on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to execute from a stronger foundation and drive value for shareholders as it advances its strategy focused on AI continuity infrastructure for regulated industries, while maintaining stable recurring operations through Nexxis and evaluating complementary opportunities that may enhance long-term shareholder value; the development of a purpose-built AI Continuity Control Plane designed to support recovery, validation and compliance for sovereign AI and AI Factory environments across regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services and insurance; and the Company’s ability to evaluate and identify strategic opportunities, including potential investments, partnerships, acquisitions, and other transactions focused on AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and emerging enterprise technology markets. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8- K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.