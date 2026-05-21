As GCC Smart Infrastructure Accelerates, Cybersecurity Readiness Becomes Critical to Operational Resilience

Cary, NC, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As GCC nations accelerate investments in smart infrastructure, AI-enabled operations, and connected digital ecosystems, cybersecurity readiness is becoming a growing operational priority across critical sectors.

According to recent market reports, GCC smart cities and digital transformation investments are projected to surpass USD 907 billion by 2032, fueled by large-scale initiatives tied to Saudi Vision 2030, the UAE Digital Economy Strategy, and broader regional infrastructure modernization efforts.

From telecom and utilities to transportation and industrial environments, these modernization initiatives are rapidly expanding the number of connected systems supporting daily operations. While these technologies are driving efficiency, automation, and innovation at unprecedented scale, they are also increasing operational cybersecurity complexity across Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) environments.



Infrastructure Modernization Is Reshaping Operational Environments

Across the GCC, governments and enterprises are rapidly deploying technologies that are transforming how infrastructure is managed and operated.

These initiatives include:

AI-driven digital twins for utilities and urban infrastructure

5G-enabled smart city systems and industrial automation

Cloud-native digital identity ecosystems

Autonomous transportation and mobility platforms

Predictive maintenance and AI-powered operational analytics

Saudi Arabia’s construction market alone is projected to grow from USD 101.4 billion in 2025 to USD 140.4 billion by 2034, driven by major initiatives including NEOM, Qiddiya, Diriyah Gate, and other Vision 2030 infrastructure projects.

At the same time, UAE-led digital economy initiatives are accelerating the deployment of biometric payment systems, AI-enabled governance platforms, and interconnected public service ecosystems designed to support a digital-first economy.



Operational Technology Is Becoming More Connected and More Exposed

As operational systems become increasingly integrated, the line between traditional IT environments and operational technology continues to disappear.

Many industrial and infrastructure systems were originally designed for reliability and uptime—not internet-scale connectivity or modern cyber threats. As organizations integrate AI, cloud platforms, IoT devices, and real-time operational technologies into daily operations, cybersecurity demands are expanding across infrastructure teams.

This growing convergence is increasing the need for professionals who understand both cybersecurity principles and operational environments.



Key Skills Needed for Modern Infrastructure Security

As infrastructure ecosystems become more interconnected, organizations increasingly need cross-functional technical capabilities spanning:

Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and OT security

Networking and infrastructure visibility

Incident response and ransomware preparedness

Cloud-connected operational environments

IT/OT coordination and operational resilience

Risk management across interconnected systems

Organizations that invest in workforce readiness alongside infrastructure modernization are expected to be better positioned to support operational continuity, resilience, and long-term digital transformation goals.



Workforce Readiness Will Define Operational Resilience

“Across the GCC, organizations are modernizing infrastructure at an extraordinary pace,” said Lindsey Rinehart, Chief Executive Officer at INE. “As operational technology environments become more interconnected, cybersecurity readiness must evolve alongside that transformation. Building resilient infrastructure now requires cross-functional technical skills spanning IT, OT, networking, and industrial cybersecurity.”

As GCC nations continue investing in smart infrastructure, digital economies, and next-generation operational systems, cybersecurity preparedness is expected to become an increasingly important pillar of operational resilience and long-term infrastructure modernization success.

INE supports infrastructure-focused organizations with technical training designed to strengthen cybersecurity, networking, and operational readiness across increasingly connected environments. Learn more about INE Enterprise Training for Teams to increase your team’s operational readiness.







About INE

INE is an award-winning, premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity education, including cybersecurity training and certification. INE is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and IT professionals around the globe. Leveraging a state-of-the-art hands-on lab platform, advanced technologies, a global video distribution network, and instruction from world-class experts, INE sets the standard for high-impact, career-advancing technical education.

Attachment