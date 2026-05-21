Peptide-Based Health Industry Positioned for Explosive Long-Term Growth Across Global Wellness Markets

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - The market for peptide-based health and performance products has been growing fast as more consumers focus on fitness, recovery, longevity, weight management, and overall wellness. Peptides are being widely explored for areas tied to muscle recovery, metabolic health, anti-aging research, and performance optimization. What used to be a niche biotech category is now attracting attention from wellness brands, pharmaceutical companies, and investors looking for exposure to one of the faster-growing areas of healthcare innovation. Those seeking high-growth opportunities in wellness and biotech should watch these companies as they pursue major expansion and market momentum: The Precision Peptide Company Inc. (OTCQB: PNGAF) (CSE: BPC), MMA.INC (NYSE American: MMA), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY).

Industry forecasts continue pointing toward major long-term growth for the peptide market. Recent estimates show the European peptide therapeutics market was valued at roughly $14.6 billion in 2024 and could surpass $34 billion by 2033 with strong annual growth expected throughout the decade. Some analysts believe the broader peptide industry could climb even higher as demand increases for weight management treatments, personalized medicine, and advanced recovery products.

A big reason individuals are watching the sector closely is because peptide-based products are becoming more mainstream across healthcare and wellness markets. Advances in biotechnology, obesity treatments, and anti-aging science are creating new commercial opportunities for companies developing peptide-focused therapies and performance products. As research continues expanding and consumer demand rises, many analysts believe the peptide market could become one of the most important long-term growth stories in biotech and preventative health.

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) Expands on Exclusive 50/50 Revenue Share Peptide Partnership with MMA.INC (NYSE American: MMA) - Exclusive Agreement Gives Precision Direct Commercial Access to MMA.INC's Global Combat Sports Ecosystem, Backed by Strategic Advisors Conor McGregor and Donald Trump Jr., Cofounder John Kavanagh and Board Director Laura Sanko

Highlights

Exclusive access to MMA.INC's global combat sports ecosystem of 5M+ social media followers, 530,000 user profiles and 800+ verified gyms across 16 countries

MMA.INC's roster includes strategic advisors Conor McGregor (who was announced this week to headline UFC 329 against Max Holloway on July 11, 2026 in his first UFC appearance in five years ) and Donald Trump Jr., cofounder John Kavanagh and board director and UFC commentator Laura Sanko

50/50 net revenue share in Year 1, transitioning to 75/25 in favor of Precision thereafter, with no upfront capital investment

All Precision products are U.S. manufactured and third party tested, positioning the Company as a compliance first operator

New high margin commercialization vertical into a large and engaged athletic community





The Precision Peptide Company (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company building a platform for high quality peptide formulations, today provides additional detail on its previously announced Exclusive Strategic Marketing Agreement (the "Agreement") with Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited ("MMA"), and outlines the strategic significance of the partnership for the Company's commercialization roadmap.

A Differentiated Channel Into the Global Combat Sports Community - Under the Agreement, Precision has secured exclusive marketing rights across MMA.INC's digitally connected combat sports ecosystem, which the Company believes represents a highly engaged, performance driven and recovery-focused consumer demographic.

As at September 2025, MMA.INC's platform includes over 5 million social media followers, approximately 530,000 user profiles, more than 75,000 active students, over 18,000 published gym profiles and more than 800 verified gym partners across 16 countries. Its platform assets span TrainAlta (a B2C training and participation platform), BJJLink (a gym management SaaS platform), Hype, and MixedMartialArts.com, all connected by a single sign on user infrastructure.

The partnership is strategically aligned with MMA.INC’s rapidly expanding combat sports participation ecosystem. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, mixed martial arts, wrestling, boxing and related disciplines place significant physical demands on participants, creating natural demand for advanced recovery, resilience and performance optimization solutions.

MMA.INC's Leadership and Advisory Roster - MMA.INC's board and strategic advisory roster bring substantial cultural and commercial weight to the partnership. As publicly disclosed by MMA.INC, members include:

John Kavanagh, cofounder of MMA.INC, founder of SBG Ireland, World MMA Coach of the Year 2012 and longtime head coach to Conor McGregor, widely regarded as a leading martial arts coach

Conor McGregor, former UFC champion and a globally recognized figure in combat sports, who serves as a strategic advisor to MMA.INC and, as announced this week, will headline UFC 329 against Max Holloway on July 11, 2026 in his first UFC appearance in five years

Donald Trump Jr., strategic advisor to MMA.INC, Director of Trump Media and Technology Group (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT), operator of Truth Social, and cofounder of World Liberty Financial

Laura Sanko, UFC commentator, former professional fighter and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt, who became the first female colour commentator in UFC history

In addition, MMA.INC has established an enterprise partnership with UFC Gym to roll out its Warrior Training Program across 150 plus UFC Gym locations globally.

The Company believes the combination of MMA.INC's leadership profile, ecosystem scale and commercial momentum provides Precision with a differentiated distribution channel available in the wellness and performance category today. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Precision Peptide Company by visiting: https://research.quotemedia.com/equity/home/news?symbol=BPC:CNX

Recent News, Strategic Developments, and Growth Catalysts Shaping the Biotech and Pharmaceutical Sectors Include:

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) recently announced the pricing of its offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2032 (the "notes") in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $300 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on May 21, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Hims & Hers also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

Hims & Hers intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to preserve financial flexibility while executing on its international expansion strategy, including its proposed acquisition of Eucalyptus, which is expected to close in mid-2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company also intends to use the net proceeds to invest in technology and fulfillment infrastructure to drive anticipated cost efficiencies, as well as to scale AI capabilities that enhance the consumer experience and better leverage the Company’s closed-loop data ecosystem. A portion of the net proceeds will be used to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions described below. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, a portion of the additional proceeds will also be used to fund the cost of entering into the related capped call transactions. The Company intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds, if any, for general corporate purposes.

Engage Biologics Inc. ("Engage"), a preclinical biotechnology company pioneering non-viral DNA delivery, announced that it has been acquired by Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY).

Engage is developing the Tethosome platform, a novel non-viral DNA delivery system designed to overcome key limitations in DNA delivery, including potency, tolerability, and redosability. The platform combines engineered DNA payloads with lipid nanoparticle delivery and an mRNA-encoded proprietary Tethosome technology designed to enhance localization and increase expression. Engage’s DNA payloads are further engineered to improve tolerability while retaining key advantages of DNA-based therapies, including durability and programmability.

At the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Annual Congress 2026 on 27-30 May in Barcelona, Spain, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) is presenting a comprehensive portfolio of new data highlighting a long-overdue spotlight on metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis — better known as MASH — a progressive and potentially fatal liver disease that affects an estimated 250 million people globally, yet remains widely unrecognized, undiagnosed and untreated.

MASH, the more advanced and inflammatory form of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), causes scarring of the liver (fibrosis), can progress to cirrhosis, liver failure, and liver cancer, and is now one of the leading causes of liver transplantation in the Western world2. Patients have been left without options, and globally, 9 out of 10 cases are undiagnosed. Despite its staggering prevalence and disproportionate inclusion of those living with obesity, type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome, until very recently, there were no approved pharmacological treatments.

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA), recently announced an exclusive strategic marketing partnership with The Precision Peptide Company Inc. (CSE: BPC; OTCQB: PNGAF), a U.S. manufactured and third party tested peptide company focused on peptide recovery and wellness products. Under the agreement, MMA.INC will market Precision’s products across its global combat sports ecosystem and will receive 50% of net revenue derived from MMA-Sourced Sales during the first twelve months of the partnership, followed by an ongoing 25% share of net revenue from MMA-Sourced Sales for the remainder of the Term.

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