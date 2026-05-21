Data I/O to Present at the Planet MicroCap Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub

REDMOND, Wash., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) (the “Company”), the leading global provider of data provisioning solutions for flash memory, microcontrollers and security ICs, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 11:00 AM PST at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel. William Wentworth, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

During the presentation, Mr. Wentworth is expected to discuss the following:

The recently announced transformative acquisition which is expected to provide greater scale, strategic shift toward higher value service-based revenues, and critical IP to further strengthen The NEW Data I/O. The acquisition also is expected to nearly double the annual revenues of Data I/O as well as be accretive to earnings and cash flow.

Significant direct investment of $9 million to support The NEW Data I/O, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

2026 business framework, including second quarter 2026 revenue guidance of $5.0-5.4 million, implying a minimum of approximately 20% sequential growth from the first quarter.





To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM PST

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/WzKe9cqxzjXKxMETeUstK2

Mr. Wentworth also will be conducting investor meetings at the conference from June 17-18. If you would like to schedule a 1x1 investor meeting with Data I/O, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 conference, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER. Meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. The Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 website is available here: HOME PAGE. The investor presentation to be referenced during the conference will be made available within the investor relations section of Data I/O’s website on the morning of June 17. Access the presentation here: https://www.dataio.com/investor-relations/news/events/

About Planet MicroCap

Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/.

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies, 300+ have turned into multi-baggers. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access. For more information, visit https://microcapclub.com/.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls, and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively, bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements and Disclosure Information

The Company cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking include, but are not limited to, the anticipated use of proceeds of the financing, the ability to receive shareholder approval regarding the size of the financing, and the registration for resale of the securities being issued and sold in the financing. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business, including, without limitation, market, market risks and other market conditions; and financing contingencies/shareholder approval.

Factors that may impact the Company’s operations and finances include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, market acceptance of Edge AI, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus or other business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages, business disruptions and other risks including those described in the Company’s 10-K, 10-Q and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

Data I/O may use its website (www.dataio.com) and investor relations page (www.dataio.com/Company/Investor-Relations), its X account (@DataIO_Company), and its LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/data-io) to disclose material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties should monitor these sites, in addition to following Data I/O’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, public conference calls and public presentations/webcasts.

Investor Contact

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Jordan Darrow

jdarrow@darrowir.com

631-766-4528