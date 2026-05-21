Rokid Accelerates Agentic AI Roadmap for Smart Glasses Following Google Gemini Updates at I/O

New York, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rokid, a global pioneer in AI-powered smart eyewear and human–computer interaction, will enable a new generation of agentic AI experiences by bringing Gemini Flash 3.5 to its smart glasses. With this development, Rokid aims to become one of the first smart glasses platforms to bring more contextual, continuous, and conversational AI experiences inspired by the next wave of personal AI agents to its users.

Through this upgrade, Rokid smart glasses users can access more intuitive AI interactions with higher precision, snappier responsiveness, and deeper contextual understanding. The improved performance aligns with Rokid’s vision of helping users complete complex tasks using simple voice commands on the Rokid smart glasses.

“Building on our existing relationship with Google, we have prioritized Gemini 3.5 Flash as an important foundation to develop our next generation of experiences for Rokid glasses,” said Gary Cai, Vice President and Head of Ecosystem Partnerships at Rokid. “Rokid already extensively supports AI agents on its platforms in Asia. As AI-assisted creation becomes more accessible, users are increasingly becoming developers of their own tools and workflows. Through Rokid’s app ecosystem, our global developer community will be able to create and share their new ideas for users around the world.”

Rokid has maintained a long-standing and successful collaboration with Google. Rokid Glasses and Rokid Ai Glasses Neo were among the first smart glasses to support Google Gemini alongside OpenAI ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Qwen, giving users greater flexibility and choice in how they interact with AI. Rokid is also working with Google to optimize new accessibility-focused solutions for users with vision and hearing impairments, helping make AI experiences more inclusive and intuitive.

An open and interconnected AI ecosystem where experiences built across leading AI models can coexist on a single platform is foundational to Rokid’s philosophy. This model is already deployed and thriving in Asia, where users actively build and share customized AI workflows using Rizon, an AI open platform deeply customized by Rokid based on Coze Studio, providing developers with a zero-threshold creative environment. Historically, fragmented AI ecosystems across global markets limited access to these experiences internationally. The Gemini 3.5 Flash upgrade helps bridge that gap, enabling Rokid’s global community to access more advanced, seamless, and context-aware AI workflows across existing Rokid smart glasses devices.

Rokid’s developer ecosystem continues to grow rapidly. The company has already received more than 3,000 submissions for new agentic workflows, with over 400 approved and published through the Rokid Agent Store, which will soon be available to the international market.

Smart glasses are quickly emerging as one of the most natural interfaces for interacting with AI. As their capabilities continue to evolve, Rokid remains focused on delivering more value to customers in over 100 countries and regions. The company also plans to launch an all-new product later this year, marking the next step in its AI glasses innovation roadmap.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centered smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. The company has introduced a range of innovations across AI and AR hardware, including the first open AI ecosystem for wearables, dual-chip architecture, multilingual voice interaction, intuitive AI shortcuts, and mass-produced smart glasses with display capabilities.

Rokid serves consumers, developers, and enterprises worldwide and hosts China's largest XR developer community, with over 30,000 registered developers. The company has received multiple CES Innovation Awards and five German iF Design Awards.

For more information, visit global.rokid.com