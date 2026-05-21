Coder Achieves AWS Migration and Modernization Competency Status

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coder , the leader in self-hosted AI development infrastructure for the enterprise, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency status for AWS Partners. This designation recognizes that Coder has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernization journeys.

AWS launched the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Partners that help AWS customers modernize their applications, either before or after they are moved to AWS. The AWS Migration and Modernization Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in migration and application modernization tooling.

Achieving the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency differentiates Coder as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise delivering software products that help customers embrace cloud and application transformation, reducing licensing costs, optimizing operational costs, and improving performance, agility, and resiliency. These tools can perform an application portfolio assessment, identifying applications that are candidates for modernization; augment and automate developer tasks to modernize legacy applications.

“Achieving the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency status reflects how our customers are evolving their development environments alongside their applications,” said Rob Whiteley, CEO of Coder. “We’re focused on giving teams a secure, flexible foundation to build and govern modern software, coding agents, and AI tools as part of the development process.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Learn more about how enterprises are using Coder on AWS on Coder’s website .

About Coder

Coder is the leading open-source platform for AI development Infrastructure, enabling enterprises to securely run human and AI-driven development workflows in consistent, governed environments. Coder provides self-hosted, agent-ready workspaces that unify developer productivity and platform governance. With Coder, enterprises can confidently evolve from human-only development to AI-assisted and autonomous workflows—without sacrificing security, compliance, or performance. Learn more at coder.com .

Media Contact

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

coder@lookleftmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/623ee810-48a3-49b5-89eb-a0f13c302cfb