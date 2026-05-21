Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:

TD Cowen 54th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, May 28th 2026, at The InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York, NY.

Stifel 2026 Cross Sector 1x1 Conference on Tuesday, June 2nd 2026, at The InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, MA.

Mizuho Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 9th 2026, at The Conrad New York Downtown Hotel in New York, NY.

Northland Growth Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 23rd 2026.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser spike annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit https://www.veeco.com

Veeco Contacts:

Investor Relations: Alex Delacroix | (516) 528-1020 | adelacroix@veeco.com

Media: Brenden Wright | (410) 984-2610 | bwright@veeco.com