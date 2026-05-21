Ethos Partners with Baseball Legend David Ortiz to Champion Life Insurance as a Family Financial Essential

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos, a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to democratize access to life insurance, today announced a new partnership with baseball icon and 3x world champion David Ortiz. In a new campaign, Ortiz will share his profoundly personal story to help raise awareness about why life insurance can be an essential part of every family’s financial protection plan—and how Ethos makes getting that coverage simple, fast, and accessible.

“I’ve lost people I love more than anything, and I’ve almost lost my own life,” said David Ortiz. “When you go through something like that, you stop thinking about tomorrow and start thinking about the people who depend on you. Life insurance is how you protect them. Ethos makes it so easy to get covered—no excuses, no delays. That’s something every family deserves.”

Ortiz’s story is a powerful reminder about the importance of being prepared and protecting your family. According to the 2025 LIMRA Insurance Barometer Study, Nearly 100 million1 American adults are either uninsured or underinsured, a sobering reminder that too many families may not be fully prepared for the unexpected.

“David’s story is one of resilience, loss, and hard-won perspective,” said Prassath Leelakrishnan, Chief Growth Officer at Ethos. “He has lived through the kind of moments that make the importance of life insurance undeniable. At Ethos, we believe every family deserves access to coverage that is simple to secure and affordable. Partnering with David Ortiz gives us a powerful way to reach families and help them take action.”

Through his partnership with Ethos, Ortiz is lending his voice to a national campaign centered on education and action. In the television spots, Ortiz speaks directly to consumers about why life insurance is a cornerstone of family financial planning—and how Ethos makes it easier to get covered in minutes, not months.

By offering a modern, fully digital experience with no medical exams and just a few simple health questions, the Ethos platform eliminates the long applications, confusing paperwork, and lengthy wait times that may have historically been barriers for many.

Ethos is committed to using technology to make life insurance simple and accessible for millions of families, while empowering insurance carriers to modernize distribution through its digital-first platform. By partnering with a trusted and beloved figure like David Ortiz, Ethos aims to spark meaningful conversations about financial protection, peace of mind, and long-term security—and to inspire families to take a step they may too often put off.

The Ethos and David Ortiz campaign will air nationally across television and digital platforms, reinforcing a shared commitment to helping families prepare for life’s uncertainties.

For more information about Ethos and its partnership with David Ortiz, visit www.ethos.com .

About Ethos

Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant, accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Through its platform, Ethos is redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten. Learn more at ethos.com .

About David Ortiz

David Ortiz is a three-time World Series champion, ten-time MLB All-Star, and Baseball Hall of Fame inductee who spent the most celebrated years of his career with the Boston Red Sox. Known to fans worldwide as “Big Papi,” Ortiz is revered not only for his legendary performances on the field but for his resilience and heart off it. In 2019, Ortiz survived a life-threatening shooting in the Dominican Republic, an ordeal that deepened his commitment to family and preparedness. Having experienced profound personal loss throughout his life—including the deaths of both of his parents—Ortiz brings authentic, hard-earned conviction to his advocacy for life insurance as a fundamental part of family financial protection.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” or similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of Ethos partnership with David Ortiz , including the anticipated synergy of the Ethos and David Ortiz campaign and Ethos’ platform, and any other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ethos' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 8, 2026 and in other reports Ethos files from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, Ethos undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Allyson Savage

Allyson.savage@ethos.com

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