Stellantis and Applied Intuition Expand Collaboration with STLA Brain to Advance Vehicle Software and Enhance Customer Experience

Expanded strategic partnership to support development and scaling of the next-generation STLA Brain across Stellantis vehicles through Applied Intuition’s Vehicle OS, Cabin Intelligence and autonomy systems

Collaboration is intended to accelerate software development, simulation, validation and deployment across core vehicle systems

Builds on the companies’ existing work on STLA SmartCockpit to help deliver new features faster and enhance the in-vehicle experience for customers





AMSTERDAM and SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 21, 2026 – Stellantis and Applied Intuition today announced the expansion of their strategic technology partnership, building on their existing work on STLA SmartCockpit to support the development of the next generation of Stellantis’ STLA Brain intelligent vehicle platform.

The agreement builds on the strong foundation established by Stellantis and Applied Intuition on STLA SmartCockpit, where the companies have already worked together to advance in-vehicle software experiences.

By extending the relationship into STLA Brain, Stellantis is broadening the scope of the collaboration into core vehicle software to help accelerate development, improve validation and support more efficient deployment across vehicle programs. STLA Brain is Stellantis’ software platform designed to simplify system integration and support continuous improvement throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

“Speed, scalability and quality are critical as we bring new technologies to our vehicles,” said Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer, Stellantis. “Our collaboration with Applied Intuition helps us accelerate the development of a common software foundation across our technology platforms. For customers, this means a faster delivery of new features, a more seamless in-vehicle experience and continuous improvement over time.”

“The expanded partnership positions Applied Intuition and Stellantis at the forefront of the transition to AI-defined vehicles,” said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. “Together, we’re bringing production-scale Vehicle OS and autonomy systems to market across multiple brands and vehicle platforms.”

Applied Intuition will support software development, simulation, validation and deployment across core vehicle systems. Vehicle OS provides an AI-defined foundation that shortens development cycles and improves time to market.

This collaboration reflects Stellantis’ commitment to advancing vehicle performance, connectivity and customer experience through innovative technologies and collaboration with leading software partners.

About the Collaboration

The agreement establishes the framework for collaboration. Each company retains the flexibility to pursue additional collaborations in the software space. Final scope and terms remain subject to subsequent agreements between the parties.

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About Stellantis Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

About Applied Intuition Applied Intuition, Inc. is powering the future of physical AI. Founded in 2017 and now valued at $15 billion, the Silicon Valley company is creating the digital infrastructure needed to bring intelligence to every moving machine on the planet. Applied Intuition services the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries in three core areas: tools and infrastructure, operating systems and autonomy. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers, as well as the United States military and its allies, trust the company's solutions to deliver physical intelligence. Applied Intuition is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with offices in Washington, D.C.; San Diego; Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; Ann Arbor, Michigan; London; Stuttgart; Munich; Stockholm; Bangalore; Seoul; and Tokyo. Learn more at applied.co. To learn more about how Applied Intuition is reimagining the future of AI-defined vehicles, visit appliedintuition.com/applied-os .

For more information, contact:

Stellantis

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Massimo DE MICHELI +39 335 40 15 30 - massimo.demicheli@stellantis.com

Samuel KRAHN +1 586 364 3143 - samuel.krahn@stellantis.com

Applied Intuition Press Contacts:

Stayton Bonner: stayton.bonner@applied.co

Jaspreet Gill: Jaspreet@applied.co

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