KULR Technology Group Advances Next-Generation Drone Battery Integration with Factorial Cells

HOUSTON, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), an energy-systems platform company that enables the safe, certifiable deployment of ultra-high-power lithium battery systems for space and defense programs, mobility applications, hyperscale AI data centers, and telecom infrastructure OEMs, today announced that it is advancing next-generation drone battery pack integration using Factorial Inc.’s solid-state and lithium-metal battery cell technologies.





The initiative is part of a broader global effort by Factorial to accelerate deployment of its next-generation battery platform across drone systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In the United States, KULR is supporting integration work focused on optimizing Factorial cells for demanding unmanned aircraft systems (“UAS”) flight environments through KULR’s expertise in battery safety, thermal management, pack design, and mission-critical energy systems.

As drone missions become longer-range, more autonomous, and increasingly important across commercial, industrial, and defense applications, conventional lithium-ion battery systems can face limitations in endurance, weight, and pulse power. KULR’s work with Factorial cells is intended to support the development of battery pack solutions that can help address these constraints while maintaining a focus on safety, reliability, and manufacturability.

“Factorial is pushing the frontier of solid-state and lithium-metal battery innovation, and its next-generation cell technologies have the potential to meaningfully expand what is possible across electrified flight applications,” said Michael Mo, Chief Executive Officer of KULR Technology Group. “By integrating Factorial’s cells into KULR's advanced battery pack architectures, we believe these technologies can help support higher-energy, higher-power solutions for drone platforms operating in demanding environments, where performance, safety, and reliability are becoming increasingly important.”

“We couldn't be more excited to have KULR as a strategic partner," said Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial. "They bring best-in-class battery platform and pack integration capabilities to a U.S. drone market that is scaling faster than ever. Solid-state and lithium-metal technology is ready for deployment at scale — and partners like KULR are the ones bringing it into the field.”

KULR and Factorial recently showcased initial battery pack demonstrations at XPONENTIAL 2026 in Detroit, one of the world’s leading events for robotics, autonomy, and uncrewed systems. The demonstration highlighted the potential for Factorial cell-powered battery packs to support next-generation UAS applications across aerospace, defense, robotics, and autonomous system markets.

KULR’s role in the U.S. integration effort builds on its broader strategy to expand the KULR ONE platform into mission-critical battery applications where performance, safety, certification readiness, and manufacturability are essential design requirements. The Company’s KULR ONE Air platform is being developed to support advanced drone, UAS, eVTOL, and electric aviation applications.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is an energy-systems platform company delivering certifiable battery safety, vibration-mitigation, and thermal control solutions that enable ultra-high-power lithium-ion systems and sensitive electronics to operate reliably across space and defense missions, mobility applications, hyperscale AI data centers, and telecom infrastructure OEMs. Learn more at KULR.ai.

Find KULR: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Investor Relations:

KULR Technology Group, Inc.

Phone: 858-866-8478 x 847

Email: ir@kulr.ai

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, intentions and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. All such forward-looking statements that are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time, and management expects that internal expectations may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c70dd55-cb3e-4cd6-8569-f07d2842bd13