OVIOS Debuts AERO EVO Furniture Collection with Studio F. A. Porsche at Times Square’s Nasdaq Tower

New York, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global furniture brand OVIOS officially unveiled its latest collaborative masterpiece, AERO EVO, created together with Studio F. A. Porsche, on the iconic Nasdaq Tower in New York’s Times Square. The appearance marks a milestone moment for OVIOS as the brand continues to bring elevated contemporary living experiences to a global audience.

Displayed across one of the world’s most recognizable digital landmarks, AERO EVO represents far more than a furniture launch. It symbolizes the convergence of modern luxury living, aerodynamic artistry, and German precision engineering — all expressed through a new generation of sculptural furniture design.

Inspired by the concept “The Shape of Air,” AERO EVO was designed around the invisible flow of movement and fluid dynamics. Every curve, contour, and proportion reflects a philosophy of purity and functional elegance. The result is a seating experience that feels simultaneously futuristic, calming, and deeply human.

“The collaboration between OVIOS and Studio F. A. Porsche is not simply about creating furniture,” said the OVIOS design team. “It is about engineering a new lifestyle language — one where comfort, precision, and emotional design coexist seamlessly.”

At the core of the collaboration lies the shared vision of “The Evolution of Style.” OVIOS brings its signature philosophy of Living in Style together with the uncompromising functional aesthetics of Studio F. A. Porsche, creating a collection that transcends conventional home furnishing.

The AERO EVO collection will be strictly limited to 919 pieces worldwide, with each piece individually serialized and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The number “919” represents the relentless pursuit of refinement, symbolizing hundreds of iterations dedicated to achieving aesthetic and structural perfection.

“A single silhouette, redefined 919 times,” the campaign states. “Because Living in Style is not a destination, but a relentless pursuit of perfect balance.”

The Nasdaq debut also reflects OVIOS’s accelerating international growth and increasing influence in the premium home furnishings category. Known for blending accessible luxury with modern functionality, the brand has built a strong following across North America through its indoor and outdoor furniture collections.

With AERO EVO, OVIOS enters a new chapter — one that pushes beyond traditional furniture design and into the realm of emotional architecture, immersive living, and timeless modern aesthetics.

For more information, visit OVIOS Official Website