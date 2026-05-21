Trident Digital Tech Launches Sovereign-Scale Digital Tax Infrastructure Platform with Ghana Revenue Authority, Targeting Over 530,000 MSMEs in Initial Rollout

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) (“Trident” or the “Company”), a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology ecosystems across emerging markets, today announced the official nationwide deployment of its digital tax and MSME formalization platform in partnership with the Ghana Revenue Authority (“GRA”) through Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd. (“Trident Aliska Digital Tech”), the Company’s 50/50 joint venture with Aliska Business Advisory and Research Limited (“Aliska”).

The deployment follows Trident’s recently announced strategic transformation into a diversified digital infrastructure holding company focused on sovereign-scale technology ecosystems spanning government technology, digital identity, AI, cybersecurity, fintech infrastructure, and transaction-driven digital services across emerging markets.

The June 5, 2026 launch marks the transition from platform integration and operational readiness into active commercial deployment, positioning TDTH at the center of one of West Africa’s most significant ongoing digital-government modernization initiatives.

The platform is designed to provide Ghana’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (“MSMEs”) with an integrated digital environment enabling business registration, accounting, bookkeeping, VAT payment, tax filing, and compliance management through a unified infrastructure platform developed in coordination with the Ghana Revenue Authority.

By consolidating multiple administrative and financial workflows into a single accessible digital ecosystem, the platform is intended to support broader tax-base expansion, improve operational efficiency for MSMEs, strengthen voluntary tax compliance, and accelerate digital adoption across Ghana’s rapidly growing small-business economy.

Ghana is home to an estimated 2 million MSMEs, which collectively represent a substantial portion of the country’s private-sector employment and economic activity.

Under the initial deployment roadmap, Trident Aliska Digital Tech is targeting the onboarding of approximately 530,000 MSMEs during the first 12 months of operations, with onboarding capacity expected to scale progressively as the joint venture expands its nationwide field-agent network, regional rollout infrastructure, integrated training programs, and technical-support ecosystem.

The deployment strategy supports the joint venture’s previously disclosed projected platform economics of approximately USD $800 million over an initial five-year operating horizon and establishes a scalable framework for potential expansion into additional African markets over time.

The platform’s commercial structure includes recurring per-business subscription economics embedded within the operational model, creating the potential for long-term transaction-driven and service-based revenue generation as adoption scales.

The nationwide deployment follows the successful completion of platform integration, operational-readiness testing, user onboarding preparation, and implementation milestones coordinated with the Ghana Revenue Authority. The launch will be supported by dedicated implementation teams, regional deployment hubs, onboarding personnel, and ongoing technical-support infrastructure designed to enable scalable nationwide service delivery.

Trident believes the large-scale digitization of MSMEs represents one of the most significant long-term infrastructure opportunities across emerging economies, particularly in regions where governments are accelerating national modernization initiatives tied to tax formalization, digital payments, identity infrastructure, financial inclusion, and AI-enabled public-service delivery.

The Company believes platforms capable of integrating compliance, commerce, identity, transaction processing, and operational workflows into unified digital ecosystems may become foundational components of next-generation sovereign digital infrastructure strategies across multiple high-growth regions.

The Ghana deployment also represents an early validation milestone for Trident’s recently expanded holding-company strategy, which is designed to integrate scalable digital infrastructure, government technology, AI-enabled services, cybersecurity, fintech ecosystems, and transaction-driven platform economics under a unified operating framework focused on high-growth emerging markets.

The Company believes this evolving structure enhances its ability to pursue larger strategic partnerships, sovereign technology deployments, acquisitions, and long-term recurring revenue opportunities across multiple high-growth digital infrastructure verticals.

Trident believes the Ghana deployment represents one of the first large-scale execution milestones under the Company’s expanded digital infrastructure strategy and serves as a foundational reference implementation for future sovereign technology deployments across government services, fintech infrastructure, AI-enabled public-service ecosystems, cybersecurity, and digital commerce initiatives.

“The nationwide deployment of the Ghana Revenue Authority platform represents a transformational milestone for TDTH as we execute our strategy of building sovereign-scale digital infrastructure ecosystems across high-growth emerging markets,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Trident.

“This is no longer a proof of concept or pilot initiative — this is a live national deployment supporting the digital formalization of hundreds of thousands of businesses. We believe the Ghana platform establishes a powerful reference framework for future government technology, digital identity, fintech infrastructure, and AI-enabled public-service opportunities throughout Africa and other rapidly digitizing regions.”

Trident further believes the deployment strengthens the Company’s positioning as a long-term technology partner for governments, institutions, and enterprise ecosystems seeking scalable digital transformation infrastructure capable of supporting national modernization objectives and broader economic digitization initiatives.

About Trident Aliska Digital Tech

Trident Aliska Digital Tech is a 50/50 joint venture between Trident and Aliska, formed to jointly develop and commercialize proprietary digital technology solutions for public- and private-sector clients across Ghana. Trident leads technology development, platform engineering, and technical system management, while Aliska focuses on project research, design, securing government approvals and permits, and project funding. The joint venture is governed by a Board of Directors comprising two directors appointed by each party.

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) is a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology platforms across emerging markets. The Company’s strategy centers on entering high-growth economies through trusted digital identity infrastructure and expanding across adjacent government technology, digital commerce, cybersecurity, AI, and transaction-driven service verticals.

TDTH’s active initiatives include national digital identity infrastructure mandates, MSME digital tax formalization platforms, national digital commerce ecosystems, and enterprise cybersecurity deployments spanning Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and technology-driven platform deployment, TDTH aims to establish scalable long-term digital infrastructure ecosystems serving both public and private sector markets.

With active operations and strategic initiatives in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, and Asia-Pacific markets, TDTH is positioning itself to capitalize on one of the largest global opportunities in digital transformation infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, expansion plans, projected market opportunities, anticipated platform adoption, onboarding targets, projected revenue opportunities, operational deployment expectations, platform scalability, monetization opportunities, AI integration opportunities, strategic partnerships, potential acquisitions, regulatory developments, government contracting processes, and future business performance. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including risks related to market conditions, operational execution, government implementation processes, onboarding timelines, regulatory approvals, cybersecurity risks, strategic partnership developments, geopolitical developments, capital market conditions, Nasdaq compliance matters, and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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