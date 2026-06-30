Trident Digital Tech Holdings (Nasdaq: TDTH) Accelerates Enterprise AI Commercialization Across Its Digital Infrastructure Ecosystem, Positioning Artificial Intelligence as the Company’s Next Primary Growth Engine

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) (“Trident” or the “Company”), a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology platforms across emerging markets, today announced the acceleration of its enterprise artificial intelligence (“AI”) commercialization strategy, positioning AI as the Company’s next primary growth engine across its expanding digital infrastructure ecosystem.

The announcement underscores Trident’s continued evolution from a trusted digital identity provider into a diversified, multi-vertical digital infrastructure holding company serving governments and enterprises across some of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets. At the center of that evolution is a single conviction: the next phase of digital infrastructure is intelligent infrastructure — platforms that are not only trusted and secure, but increasingly automated, connected, and commercially scalable through artificial intelligence.

Strategic Highlights

Global AI opportunity — Trident is targeting enterprise and government AI commercialization across a global artificial intelligence market approaching an estimated US$622 billion in 2026.

Trident is targeting enterprise and government AI commercialization across a global artificial intelligence market approaching an estimated US$622 billion in 2026. IRMA Engine Asia — The Company’s flagship AI commercialization platform is advancing toward launch across Asia-Pacific in partnership with U.S.-based Digital Innovations Group, with teams actively assembling deployment infrastructure on the ground in Singapore.

The Company’s flagship AI commercialization platform is advancing toward launch across Asia-Pacific in partnership with U.S.-based Digital Innovations Group, with teams actively assembling deployment infrastructure on the ground in Singapore. TDTHAI — Trident’s proprietary enterprise AI framework, now extended across both Asia-Pacific and Africa, supports workflow automation, intelligent digital services, and AI-driven applications for governments and enterprises.

Trident’s proprietary enterprise AI framework, now extended across both Asia-Pacific and Africa, supports workflow automation, intelligent digital services, and AI-driven applications for governments and enterprises. Enterprise cybersecurity — Through an exclusive Asia-Pacific distribution partnership with US cybersecurity innovator Memcyco, Trident is building an AI-powered fraud-defense layer, with joint commercialization anticipated to advance during the second half of 2026.

Through an exclusive Asia-Pacific distribution partnership with US cybersecurity innovator Memcyco, Trident is building an AI-powered fraud-defense layer, with joint commercialization anticipated to advance during the second half of 2026. A proven execution base — Trident’s AI strategy is built on live digital infrastructure, including a Ghana government platform targeting more than 2 million MSMEs under a potential US$800 million five-year framework, and national digital identity mandates in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Trident’s AI strategy is built on live digital infrastructure, including a Ghana government platform targeting more than 2 million MSMEs under a potential US$800 million five-year framework, and national digital identity mandates in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Capital markets alignment — The strategy is advancing in parallel with Trident’s transition toward a direct Nasdaq ordinary share listing, intended to support a cleaner capital structure and broader institutional participation.





A New Phase: From Trusted Infrastructure to Intelligent Infrastructure

Governments and enterprises across emerging markets are racing to modernize critical systems, automate operations, and unlock new sources of productivity. Trident believes artificial intelligence alone cannot deliver those outcomes — that without trusted digital identity, secure transaction rails, and cyber resilience, AI cannot reach its full potential. The Company’s strategy is therefore to commercialize AI precisely where it already operates that trusted foundation, embedding intelligence directly into the identity, transaction, and security infrastructure it is deploying at sovereign scale. Trident believes this convergence of AI, trusted digital identity, and cybersecurity represents one of the most compelling long-term opportunities in global digital transformation — and a powerful engine for scalable, recurring revenue.

“Trusted digital infrastructure has become the foundation of the modern digital economy, and artificial intelligence is the next layer we are building on top of it,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trident. “We are not pursuing AI as a concept — we are commercializing it in the markets where we already operate trusted identity, transaction, and cybersecurity infrastructure. In our view, the convergence of artificial intelligence, secure identity, and cyber resilience is one of the defining technology opportunities of this decade, and we intend to translate it into recurring, enterprise-grade revenue and durable long-term value for our shareholders.”

IRMA Engine Asia: AI Commercialization Advancing Toward Launch

At the core of Trident’s AI commercialization strategy is IRMA Engine Asia, an AI-powered enterprise marketing, automation, and customer-acquisition platform being brought to market in partnership with U.S.-based Digital Innovations Group (“DIG”), developer of the IRMA AI Engine. Designed for businesses, brands, agencies, e-commerce operators, and organizations across the Asia-Pacific region, the platform is engineered to help enterprises move from strategy to real-time execution through AI-driven automation, content creation, campaign execution, lead generation, and performance analytics. Trident intends for the relationship to be supported by an equity alignment between the companies and to generate recurring, enterprise-grade revenue through subscriptions, licensing, managed services, and reseller channels. The initiative is advancing toward launch, with both teams now working together on deployment readiness.

“This is not a plan on paper. The Digital Innovations team is on the ground with us in Singapore right now, building the infrastructure for IRMA Engine Asia side by side with Trident and preparing the platform for launch,” said Mr. Lim. “We are taking serious, deliberate strides to bring this platform to market across Asia-Pacific, and the work underway today reflects the conviction both teams share in the scale of this opportunity.”

TDTHAI: A Unified AI Framework Across Asia-Pacific and Africa

Complementing the IRMA Engine initiative is TDTHAI, Trident’s proprietary artificial intelligence framework focused on enterprise AI deployment, workflow automation, digital transformation, and intelligent infrastructure. Launched across Asia-Pacific and subsequently extended through TDTHAI Africa, the framework is designed to serve enterprises, government agencies, and organizations across high-growth markets as a scalable foundation for AI-powered productivity, automation, decision support, and next-generation digital services. Together, IRMA Engine Asia and TDTHAI form the commercialization and platform layers of a single, integrated AI strategy spanning two of the world’s most dynamic growth regions.

Enterprise Cybersecurity: An AI-Powered Defense Layer

Trident views cybersecurity as inseparable from its AI and digital identity strategy. Through an exclusive Asia-Pacific distribution partnership with Memcyco — a US cybersecurity innovator recognized at the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards — the Company is integrating real-time, AI-powered fraud detection and account-takeover prevention into its trusted digital identity platform. As the broader market shifts from reactive defense to preemptive protection, Trident expects joint commercialization activity to advance through the second half of 2026 and anticipates providing further updates as that work progresses.

Built on a Foundation of Proven Execution

Trident’s AI ambitions are anchored by live digital infrastructure already deployed across multiple sovereign markets. In Ghana, the Company’s government technology platform is targeting the formalization of more than 2 million MSMEs under a potential US$800 million five-year economic framework. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Trident serves as the Republic’s exclusive e-KYC provider supporting a nationwide digital identity rollout. These deployments give Trident’s AI strategy something many AI narratives lack: an installed base of trusted infrastructure, real users, and government-anchored demand into which intelligent capabilities can be commercialized.

Positioning for the Next Phase of Growth

Trident’s AI acceleration is advancing in parallel with a significant evolution of its capital structure. As the Company progresses toward a direct Nasdaq listing of its ordinary shares, it is working to establish a cleaner, more transparent structure intended to support broader institutional participation and align its public market profile with the scale of its long-term strategy. As governments and enterprises continue accelerating digital transformation, Trident believes the future belongs to organizations capable of delivering trusted infrastructure, intelligent automation, and scalable technology platforms through a single integrated ecosystem — and intends to position itself among the leaders of that transition.

Artificial intelligence represents the next phase of Trident’s enterprise growth strategy. By embedding AI across its expanding digital infrastructure ecosystem, the Company is building a platform designed to accelerate commercialization, strengthen recurring-revenue opportunities, deepen strategic partnerships, broaden enterprise adoption, and support sustainable long-term value for its shareholders.

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) is a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology platforms across emerging markets. The Company’s strategy centers on entering high-growth economies through trusted digital identity infrastructure and expanding across adjacent verticals spanning government technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital commerce, agritech, and transaction-driven services. Trident’s active initiatives include national digital identity mandates, MSME digital tax formalization platforms, enterprise AI deployment, and cybersecurity solutions across Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. With active operations and strategic initiatives in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, and Asia-Pacific markets, Trident is positioning itself to capitalize on one of the world’s largest long-term opportunities in digital transformation infrastructure, enterprise AI deployment, and sovereign-scale technology modernization.

For more information, visit: https://tridentity.me

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “targets,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, expansion plans, projected market opportunities, anticipated platform adoption, onboarding targets, projected revenue opportunities, operational deployment expectations, platform scalability, monetization opportunities, AI integration opportunities, strategic partnerships, potential acquisitions, regulatory developments, government contracting processes, and future business performance.