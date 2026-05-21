Shapellx and Shopify Hosted "Power From Within" Event in SoHo, New York

ORLANDO, Fla., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapellx, a full-category shapewear brand built around confidence, support, and everyday innovation, co-hosted the Power From Within event with Shopify on May 20 in SoHo, New York. Held during Mental Health Awareness Month, the event brought together an immersive workplace-inspired experience and a live panel conversation on female entrepreneurship, career growth, psychological resilience, and confidence-building.

At the event, guests moved through interactive zones, shapewear trade-in activations, and curated brand moments exploring the connection between clothing, confidence, and professional identity. The experience invited attendees to consider how support, self-expression, and confidence shape women's everyday work lives. Shapellx also showcased several of its bestselling product categories on-site, including tummy-control shapewear, back-smoothing bras, limited-edition Apex-color tummy-control swimwear, as well as tummy-control jumpsuits and jeans, highlighting how the brand extends functional shaping beyond traditional intimates into everyday and multi-scenario dressing. The experience invited attendees to consider how support, self-expression, and confidence shape women's everyday work lives.

The collaboration between Shapellx and Shopify reflects a shared focus on women's growth and entrepreneurship. Shopify supports entrepreneurs and independent brands in turning ideas into businesses, while Shapellx continues to expand its conversation around confidence, self-expression, and the real-life needs of women navigating work, ambition, and personal growth.





"The Power From Within event asks what helps women feel prepared, supported, and strong as they move through work and life," said Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx. "For Shapellx, confidence is not only shaped by what women wear. It is also shaped by the invisible foundation that helps them stand taller, move with ease, and express strength from the inside out."

The panel brought together voices from business, psychology, fashion to discuss pressure, uncertainty, boundary-setting, professional authority, and the practices that help women sustain confidence in work life.

As part of the activation, Shapellx collaborated with St. Mary's Clothing Drive, a Brooklyn-based clothing donation and recycling organization, on a trade-in initiative encouraging guests to bring old shapewear to the event for collection. Participants received a $30 discount card redeemable exclusively on the official Shapellx website, while collected items were turned over to St. Mary's Clothing Drive for sorting and redistribution. The organization provides clothing free of charge to people in need and also resells a portion of donated items to support its daily operations and community programs.

Through the Power From Within event, Shapellx brought its confidence mission to life through a live community experience, connecting design, functionality, commerce, and conversation in support of women’s professional and personal growth.

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand built on cutting-edge shaping technology and refined design aesthetics. Through premium international retailers such as Nordstrom and its own online platform, Shapellx connects with women who value both quality and style. The brand is dedicated to meeting the dual needs of fashion expression and body contouring in everyday wear, empowering women to radiate confidence from the inside out.

About Shopify

Shopify provides commerce infrastructure and tools that help businesses start, run, and grow across online, in-store, and other channels. Millions of businesses in more than 175 countries use Shopify to build, manage, and scale their operations.

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