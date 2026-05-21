Bitget Wallet Expands QR Crypto Payments Across Latin America





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading everyday finance app, has expanded QR payments across Latin America, bringing self-custodial crypto spending beyond Brazil to Argentina, Colombia, and Bolivia. Working with regulated local partners, Bitget Wallet is integrating national QR systems across the region, allowing users to pay from their crypto wallets while merchants receive settlement through existing local rails. The rollout complements its earlier launch of Bitget Wallet Card in the region, extending stablecoin payments into local QR-based retail environments.

The expansion builds on Bitget Wallet's earlier Pix integration in Brazil and extends coverage to Argentina's Transferencias 3.0, Colombia's Bre-B, and Bolivia's QR Simple. Users can spend USDC and USDT directly from a self-custodial wallet without first converting assets through an exchange or manually off-ramping into local currency. The service supports major blockchain networks and everyday payment scenarios including restaurants, shops, daily purchases, and person-to-person transfers.

Latin America has become one of the most active regions for digital payments and stablecoin usage, driven by mobile-first consumer behavior, cross-border payment demand, and interest in dollar-linked assets. Research has estimated that the region received around $1.5 trillion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, while instant payment systems are pushing digital transactions deeper into retail commerce. The trend highlights the growing overlap between real-time payment networks and stablecoin activity, especially in markets where users seek simpler access to spendable digital dollars.

"Latin America is one of the clearest examples of why stablecoins need to move beyond trading and into daily financial use," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Many users already hold digital dollars for savings, payments, and cross-border transactions. Connecting those assets to familiar QR payment systems makes them more practical for local commerce, while self-custody keeps control with the user."

The expansion is powered by the Onchain Payments Matrix , a payment infrastructure connecting blockchains, stablecoin issuers, wallets, banks, card networks, and regional payment partners. Through the Matrix, Bitget Wallet works with local partners to connect domestic QR systems while maintaining a self-custodial user experience, forming part of its effort to make stablecoins usable across online and offline commerce.

To support adoption and user education, Bitget Wallet will open QR Pay verification access on May 21, followed by an activation with Stellar from May 28 to June 30. The initiative will focus on helping users complete their first QR payment and understand how self-custodial stablecoin payments work in local retail settings. Eligible users may receive cashback during the activation period.

Users can visit the Bitget Wallet website for more information.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to swap and earn crypto, and pay in stablecoins with crypto cards . The app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34324cfb-e491-4735-a001-9e9626c1385f