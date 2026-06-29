Bitget Launches Third Year of Anti-Scam Month with New Report on Multi-Asset Fraud





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched the third year of its Anti-Scam Month initiative with the release of its Anti-Scam Report 2026 titled “The Evolution of Fraud in the Multi-Asset Era”, developed in partnership with blockchain security firm SlowMist. As digital finance expands across cryptocurrencies, tokenized assets, stocks, CFDs, wallets, and AI-powered investment tools, the report examines how fraud is adapting to changing investor behavior and increasingly interconnected financial ecosystems.

The report finds that changes in user behavior are reshaping how fraud campaigns are designed and deployed across digital finance. According to Bitget Research, the share of active users participating across two or more asset classes grew from under 1% in mid-2025 to more than 10% by May 2026. As users move across a wider range of products and platforms, fraud campaigns are increasingly blending multiple narratives, social engineering tactics, AI-generated content, and multiple communication channels within a single operation.

Drawing on Bitget Research and investigations conducted by SlowMist, the report found that many successful scams no longer rely on a single point of compromise. Fraud operators guide victims through a sequence of interactions spanning social media platforms, messaging applications, investment communities, phishing infrastructure, and wallet activity before assets are ultimately stolen. Between July 2025 and June 2026, Bitget's security infrastructure intercepted more than 150 million malicious requests, identified over 13,000 high-risk malicious IP addresses, handled 18,135 user protection cases, and supported the recovery of $32.3 million linked to security incidents and fraudulent activity.

“Security challenges evolve alongside markets. As more users participate across crypto, stocks, tokenized assets and AI-powered products, fraud campaigns are becoming sophisticated in how they build trust and influence decision-making. Understanding those risks is an important step toward protecting users and strengthening confidence across the broader ecosystem,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

The report identifies several trends shaping the current fraud environment, including AI-generated investment personas, deepfake-enabled scams, voice-cloning attacks, synthetic investment communities, wallet-draining operations, malicious smart contracts, and increasingly sophisticated phishing campaigns. Among the cases examined are a deepfake investment scam impersonating Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, an AI-generated investment advertising campaign that reportedly defrauded thousands of Swedish investors, the Truman Show synthetic community scam involving approximately 90 fabricated investor identities, and the Rublevka Team wallet-draining operation documented in early 2026.

Beyond examining how scams operate, the report explores victim psychology, common scam entry points, post-theft asset movement, and recovery challenges. It also outlines practical measures users can take to strengthen account security, recognize AI-enabled deception, evaluate investment opportunities more effectively, and respond to security incidents.

Since launching Anti-Scam Month in 2024, Bitget has worked with security researchers, ecosystem partners, and industry organizations to improve awareness around emerging threats and promote stronger user protection practices. Throughout June, Bitget's Anti-Scam Month campaign will feature educational content, security awareness initiatives, and collaborations with industry partners aimed at helping users identify emerging threats and strengthen their ability to protect digital assets.

For more information, please read the report here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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