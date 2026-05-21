Teen Driver Crash Risk Spikes as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer Begin in Texas

Austin, Texas, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most dangerous time of year for teen drivers is beginning, and attorneys at Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, who regularly work with families affected by serious crashes across Texas, say many of these tragedies are preventable through education, awareness, and safer driving habits.

Known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day consistently sees a spike in fatal crashes involving teen drivers. In 2024, Texas ranked first in the nation for teen deaths during the summer months, with 68 fatalities.

Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers is urging families across Central Texas to take proactive steps to reduce risk and prevent tragedies after seeing firsthand how preventable teen crashes continue to impact local families.

“Summer gives teens more freedom, and as parents, we expect that comes with a little stress,” Sean Szlachtowski, attorney at Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, said. “But no family expects their child to be involved in a preventable crash. The choices teens make behind the wheel can be life-changing, which is why education and awareness are so important.”

Teen crash rates rise in the summer due to a combination of factors, including more frequent driving, increased nighttime travel and a higher likelihood of carrying passengers. Safety experts say these conditions can increase the risk of distraction and dangerous decision-making.

Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers is encouraging parents and teens to focus on the most common causes of crashes:

Distracted driving remains one of the leading risks, with phones and in-car distractions pulling attention from the road. Families are encouraged to set clear rules about phone use and enable “Do Not Disturb” features on devices while driving.

Speeding is another major factor in serious crashes involving teen drivers. Reinforcing the importance of following speed limits and allowing extra travel time can help reduce risky behavior.

Carrying multiple passengers can significantly increase distraction levels. Limiting the number of passengers for new drivers can help teens stay focused behind the wheel.

Night driving also presents heightened risks, as visibility is reduced and fatal crash rates are higher after dark. Setting curfews and gradually increasing nighttime driving experience can improve safety.

Seat belts remain one of the most effective protections in a crash, yet seat belt use among Texas teens remains low, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. In 2022, 51% of teens killed in vehicle crashes were not wearing seat belts. Parents are encouraged to make seat belt use automatic by requiring every driver and passenger to buckle up before the vehicle moves, without expectations.

Click to download the Daniel Stark Drive Smart Summer Safety Agreement.

Education and communication between parents and teens remain among the most effective tools for prevention. Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers addresses this through its Drive Smart initiative, which provides resources to help families build safer driving habits and better understand the risks teen drivers face.

Communities across Central Texas, including Austin, Waco and the Bryan-College Station area, are affected by teen-involved crashes and roadway fatalities. Firm representatives say they see firsthand how many of these crashes are preventable and the impact they have on local families.

“It’s really tragic because many of these crashes are preventable, yet families in our own communities continue to experience the loss of a child or serious injury from teen-involved crashes,” Szlachtowski said. “We meet parents who never imagined they’d be coming to us in that situation — and we have kids who drive these same roads. We just want to do our part to help make our community a safer place for them.”

For more information on teen driving safety, visit Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers and learn more about the Drive Smart initiative.

About Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers: Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers is a Texas-based personal injury law firm known for protecting clients with both heart and aggression while highlighting each client’s unique story to pursue the full value of their injury. The team is committed to promoting safety, preventing injuries, and supporting communities across Texas through educational initiatives, public outreach, and advocacy programs.

The firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including car and truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, catastrophic injuries, workplace injuries, wrongful death claims, dog bite injuries, and other serious injury matters throughout Texas.

With more than 25 years of experience, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers serves clients across the state, with offices in North and South Austin, Bryan-College Station, Killeen, Waco, and Tyler, while actively contributing to programs that strengthen roadway safety and benefit local communities.

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