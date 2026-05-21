TRIMEDX introduces new agentic AI capabilities as part of TRIMEDX-AIQ™ to help biomedical technicians resolve issues faster, improving equipment availability

Indianapolis, Indiana, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX today announced the launch of its technician agent, a conversational capability within TRIMEDX-AIQ™ designed to support biomedical technicians by accelerating access to the knowledge they need to maintain and repair medical equipment and helping health systems maximize equipment availability, reduce unplanned downtime, and support capital planning decisions.

TRIMEDX-AIQ™ is the industry’s most advanced AI-native clinical asset intelligence offering, powered by the industry’s most extensive repository of medical device data, including 25+ years of historical insight, 3 million work orders annually, service history across 6M+ devices, and a 3,500+ technician network.

Technicians often spend a significant portion of their day searching across records, documents, and data repositories to find information needed to complete preventive maintenance and repairs. The technician agent, powered by TRIMEDX-AIQ™ and embedded within TRIMEDX workflows, reduces that administrative burden by enabling technicians to ask natural-language questions inside TRIMEDX’s proprietary CMMS and receive answers in real time.

Built on TRIMEDX-AIQ™ and leveraging TRIMEDX’s extensive clinical engineering data and service experience, the agent can analyze large amounts of medical device data to quickly surface relevant information such as location data, troubleshooting guidance, error code definitions, past repair resolutions, alert remediation direction, and cyber mitigation details to support technicians in the flow of work.

“TRIMEDX-AIQ™ enables our technicians to focus on more meaningful, value-added work that improves reliability and client outcomes by removing friction from everyday service tasks,” says TRIMEDX CEO Neil de Crescenzo. “With these new agentic AI capabilities, technicians can get the right information quickly—without switching tools or hunting through documentation—which helps accelerate repairs, maximize equipment availability, and improve capital planning decisions.”

About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. Powered by the industry’s most advanced AI-native clinical asset intelligence offering, TRIMEDX helps healthcare providers transform clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and enhancing safety & protection. Built by providers for providers, TRIMEDX leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 90-95% of in-use medical equipment in the United States.

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