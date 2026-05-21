OpenTable Announces Canadian Expansion with New Toronto Office Lease

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant technology, announced today that it has signed a multi-year lease agreement for its new Toronto office at Allied’s 134 Peter Street in the city’s Downtown West neighbourhood. With over 24,000 square feet of premium office space secured, this marks a commitment to the Canadian market and a significant milestone in OpenTable’s ongoing international expansion.

Expanding upon OpenTable’s established presence in Montreal, this new Toronto location broadens the company’s office footprint in Canada, serving as a hub for its Canadian operations and global engineering team. A portion of the local team will focus on product development and backend infrastructure to support the company’s worldwide offerings. Beyond its technical core, the office will house Canadian sales, finance, marketing and customer service teams.

“Opening our new Toronto office is an important milestone in our international growth,” said John Longstreet, Chief Financial Officer, at OpenTable. “This new space allows us to tap into the city’s world-class tech talent pool, empowering our team to drive global product innovation for our restaurant partners and diners, while also deepening our overall commitment to Canada's hospitality industry.”

“Restaurants are at the heart of Canadian communities and local economies, and as the country's fourth largest private sector employer,* they need partners who are equally invested in their success," said Kelly Higginson, President and CEO at Restaurants Canada. "OpenTable has championed Canadian restaurants for more than 20 years. Growing its footprint in Toronto is a strong show of confidence in our industry, and a win for the operators, diners and communities they serve.”

With an expected capacity for over 200 employees, OpenTable is actively hiring in Toronto for roles across engineering, product, marketing and more.

CBRE Toronto and Atlanta facilitated the transaction, ensuring OpenTable secured an ideal workspace within Allied. 134 Peter Street is widely regarded as the jewel of Allied’s Toronto properties, a distinguished office building in Toronto’s Downtown West. Renovated brick-and-beam architecture, 134 Peter Street offers modern amenities and vibrant, collaborative workspaces for technology and knowledge-based organizations.

For additional information, please contact OpenTable’s media relations: mediaprofile@opentable.com

*The source of the data is from Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey from January to December 2025. Restaurants Canada commissioned a custom tabulation to capture total foodservice employment, including both commercial and non-commercial foodservice workers. This figure was then benchmarked against total industry employment data published through the Labour Force Survey for 2025, resulting in foodservice being identified as the fourth largest private sector employer in Canada.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 65,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable’s world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

About CBRE Group, INC.

CBRE Group, Inc., the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, is recognized for delivering comprehensive solutions to property occupiers, owners, and investors.

About Allied Properties REIT

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.