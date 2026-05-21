Guggenheim Securities Hires Michael Ciarmoli to Lead Equity Research Coverage of Aerospace, Space & Defense Tech

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Michael Ciarmoli will join the firm’s equity research department as a Managing Director and Aerospace, Space & Defense Tech Equity Research Analyst. Mr. Ciarmoli will commence work at Guggenheim in July.

Mr. Ciarmoli will join Guggenheim with approximately 20 years of covering defense tech equities, having most recently served as a Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst at Truist Securities, where he analyzed defense tech companies. Prior to Truist Securities, he served as a Senior Aerospace & Defense Research Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets. Mr. Ciarmoli began his career in equity research at Emerging Growth Equities.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to Guggenheim,” said Stefano Natella, Head of Equities at Guggenheim Securities. “Michael’s deep sector expertise across the aerospace, space, and defense tech sectors expands and significantly strengthens our equity research platform to provide differentiated insight into an industry experiencing significant change. We look forward to his continued success at the firm.”

Mr. Ciarmoli earned his B.A. from Villanova University and his MBA from Drexel University.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

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