Result of written resolution by bondholders

 | Source: EMGS EMGS

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the "Company") on 18 May 2026 pertaining to the summons for a written resolution by the bondholders of the Company's convertible bond issue Elec ASA 18/25 FRN USD FLOOR STEP C CONV ("EMGS03").

EMGS has today been notified by Nordic Trustee AS, acting as bond trustee for EMGS03, that the proposed resolution has been resolved and adopted.

The notice from the written bondholders' resolution is attached to this release.

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

Attachment


Tags

Oil & Gas Oil Equipment & Services Oil Equipment Services & Distribution

Attachments

NO0010821010_NB_20260521
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • May 18, 2026 11:35 ET | Source: EMGS
    Notice of written resolution by bondholders

    Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the "Company") has requested the bondholders of the Company's convertible bond issue Elec ASA 18/25 FRN USD FLOOR STEP C CONV ("EMGS03") to approve certain amendments...

    Read More
    Notice of written resolution by bondholders
  • May 12, 2026 05:05 ET | Source: EMGS
    Change to financial reporting schedule

    Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the "Company") currently does not conduct any business and holds no material assets. Consequently, the informational value of the Company's financial reporting to...

    Read More
    Change to financial reporting schedule
 