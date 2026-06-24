Annual general meeting held

 | Source: EMGS EMGS

The annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Voim ASA (under name change from Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA) (the "Company") was held today, 24 June 2026 at 12:00 CEST.

All items on the agenda were resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposals and the Nomination Committee's recommendations.

Following the election of board members at the annual general meeting, the following persons constitute the Company's board of directors:

- Kenneth Ross (Chairman)

- Marianne Engelsen Hals

- Sasha Siem

The minutes of meeting from the AGM are attached hereto.

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and section 3.1 of Oslo Børs' Rule Book II for Issuers.

Attachment


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Attachments

Minutes EMGS AGM 2026
GlobeNewswire

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