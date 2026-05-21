American Ground Radio Debuts on WWRC/AM 570 The Answer in Washington, DC

CAMARILLO, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media , Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced today that American Ground Radio, hosted by Stephen Parr and Louis R. Avallone, has officially launched on WWRC/AM 570 The Answer in Washington, D.C.

The program now airs weekday mornings at 7:00 a.m. ET, bringing listeners a fast-moving mix of political commentary, cultural conversation, humor, and audience interaction focused on the issues shaping everyday American life.

Parr spent years as a television news anchor and reporter before moving into talk radio, earning two Emmy nominations during his broadcasting career. Avallone is an attorney, entrepreneur, and pilot who became a U.S. citizen after immigrating from Italy as a child and has gone on to become a nationally recognized conservative commentator and media personality.

Known for their conversational style and sharp perspective, Parr and Avallone have built a growing national audience by creating a bridge between traditional American values and today’s biggest issues. Each episode features special guests, listener call-ins, and thoughtful discussion on the stories shaping the country.

David Howard, General Manager of WWRC/AM 570 The Answer, said the show brings an engaging new voice to the Washington market. “We’re thrilled to bring American Ground Radio to the heart of our nation’s capital,” said Howard. “Stephen and Louis create a space where listeners can engage, be inspired, and find common ground.”

Tune in to American Ground Radio every weekday morning at 7:00 a.m. on WWRC/AM 570 The Answer and visit americangroundradio.com for more information.



About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com.

Company Contact:

Publicity@salemmedia.com

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