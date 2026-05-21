TME PHARMA ANNOUNCES CONVOCATION OF THE 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2026, 18.00am CET – TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for brain cancer and eye diseases (TME), announces today that the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) of the company is convened at 10.00 a.m. CEST on 15 June 2026 at Sheraton Amsterdam Airport Hotel & Conference Center, Schiphol Boulevard 101, 1118 BG at Schiphol Airport, the Netherlands.

All necessary information about the meeting, including the agenda, is available on the company’s website. Shareholders who hold shares in the company as at 18 May 2026, may register for the meeting or cast their vote by proxy.

This annual shareholders’ meeting is called to vote on, in particular, approval of the 2025 financial accounts, as well as to vote on the appointment of new members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of the Company. The appointment of Dr. Izeboud, previously a member of the Supervisory Board from July 2020 to June 2025, will be proposed to the shareholders. Dr. Izeboud can be of great value to TME, as he brings extensive experience and expertise in the fields of investment banking and M&A.

In addition, the shareholders will be asked to appoint Dr. Eulberg to the Board of Directors as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Following the changes in June 2025, when TME transitioned to a virtual model, Dr. Eulberg remained closely involved with the company as a consultant to support CEO van den Ouden in scientific matters and his appointment to the Board of Directors would facilitate management of Company operations.

Diede van den Ouden, CEO of TME Pharma, said: "I am pleased to present Dr. Dirk Eulberg to the shareholders as a candidate for Chief Operating Officer. His appointment formalizes a partnership that has proven to be of crucial importance. In recent months, his contributions have been essential to advancing our clinical and operational agenda, and I look forward to Dirk taking on this expanded leadership role. With twenty-five years of experience in drug development and a deep commitment to TME's mission, I am confident that his appointment will be of great value to the company and its shareholders.

I am also pleased to nominate Dr. Oscar Izeboud once again as a member of the Supervisory Board, following his previous service for TME Pharma. His unique combination of experience in the life sciences and in-depth expertise in the European biotech sector is exactly what TME Pharma needs as we actively pursue strategic partnerships, licensing agreements, and financing transactions. Together with the reappointment of Dr. PetitBon and Dr. Schalop, we are entering this next phase with a strong and balanced leadership team. I look forward to welcoming our shareholders on June 15 and having an open discussion about the opportunities that lie ahead."

The annual accounts for the year ending 31 December 2025 and the report of the Board of Directors for 2025, the convocation to the AGM, the agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda, the job profiles for the members of the Board of Directors, a description of the main terms of Dr. Dirk Eulberg’s appointment, the rotation schedule for the Supervisory Board Directors, the instructions and documents for participation and voting in person or by proxy at the AGM are available on the Company’s website, in a dedicated section of the Corporate Governance page. These documents are also available at the Company’s offices at Max-Dohrn-Strasse 8-10, 10589 Berlin, Germany, for shareholders and persons entitled to attend the meeting who, upon request, will receive a copy free of charge.

Under Dutch law and the Company’s Articles of Association, persons entitled to attend and to vote at the AGM are shareholders of the Company (which for the purposes of this notice includes holders of a Dutch law right of usufruct) who (i) were registered as a shareholder in one of the administration records of the intermediaries that are (indirectly) participants in Euroclear France on 18 May 2026 (the Registration Date) after all debit and credit entries have been handled as per the Registration Date and (ii) have notified the Company by 17.00 hours (CEST) on 8 June 2026 of their attendance in writing or electronically (contact details are available on the Company’s website).

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About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases. The Company’s lead compounds have been designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair.

Here is some additional background on the company’s assets that they are seeking to outlicense:

NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol, an anti-CXCL12 L-RNA aptamer), which is being studied (GLORIA Phase 1/2 clinical trial) in newly-diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. The US FDA and the German BfArM have approved the design of a randomized Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma, and TME Pharma was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe.





was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe. NOX-E36 (emapticap pegol, L-RNA aptamer inhibiting CCL2 and related chemokines), which is being evaluated in ophthalmic diseases with a high need for well-tolerated therapies with anti-fibrotic effect.





The Company is currently seeking opportunities to secure the financial resources to unlock the value of NOX-A12 and NOX-E36. These steps include:

Raising funds from alternative sources

Pursuing stable, cash-generating business opportunities to achieve positive operational cash flow for the Company

Leveraging tax loss carry forwards





Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com .

About the GLORIA Study

The GLORIA (NCT04121455) study, currently on hold, is TME Pharma’s dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in the expansion arm in which NOX-A12 is combined with radiotherapy and bevacizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma’s planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Disclaimer

Translations of any press release into languages other than English are intended solely as a convenience to the non-English-reading audience. The company has attempted to provide an accurate translation of the original text in English, but due to the nuances in translating into another language, slight differences may exist. This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on TME Pharma’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology drug development, including clinical trials and the timing of and TME Pharma’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for NOX-A12 as well as any other drug candidates. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and TME Pharma undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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