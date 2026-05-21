Brunel’s AGM approved all voting items

Amsterdam, 21 May 2026 – Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global specialist in project and workforce solutions, today announced the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of 21st of May 2026.

The AGM approved all voting items that were on the agenda.

As a result, Mr. Peter van der Laat was reappointed as a member of the Board of Directors for a term of four years. In addition, Mr. Anko Gerlofs was appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years.

The shareholders adopted the financial statements for the financial year 2025 and approved the proposal to distribute a cash dividend of € 0.35 per share, comprising a regular dividend of € 0.06 per share and an additional special dividend of € 0.29 per share for the financial year 2025. On 25 May 2026, the Brunel International share will quote ex-dividend, and the dividend will be made payable on June 18 2026.

The AGM voting results will be placed on our website.



Attachment:

Press Release AGM 2026



Source: Brunel International NV