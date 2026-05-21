Netskope Announces Integration With Claude’s Compliance API to Strengthen Data Security and Governance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced a key integration with the Claude Compliance API. With this, organizations can now connect Claude Enterprise directly into the enhanced AI security features of the Netskope One platform, including full asset, identity and activity visibility, robust policy enforcement, advanced data security, and comprehensive security posture management.

According to the Netskope AI Index - the authoritative source on the enterprise use and adoption of AI worldwide - Anthropic's Claude grew from 56.2% to 94.9% adoption between April 2025 and April 2026. As AI application usage continues to rise at pace, organizations are urgently modernizing their data protection strategies. Maintaining compliance standards, mitigating data policy violations, and helping support secure usage of enterprise applications is increasingly critical.

Netskope One AI Security provides comprehensive discovery, visibility and real-time governance of AI applications, models, agents and tools in use, analyzes their specific risks, and accelerates secure AI adoption across the entire ecosystem, within a fully unified and integrated platform. Netskope’s integration with the Claude Compliance API extends the protections and controls that customers can build around their AI adoption, enabling them to build security directly into their Claude workflows. By surfacing Claude activity within the Netskope One Platform, organizations can govern Claude using the same risk frameworks, DLP profiles, and compliance controls they already operate, without adding operational overhead.

Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder, Netskope commented: “Organizations are rapidly moving beyond experimentation and embracing AI at scale. Our integration with the Claude Compliance API is critical to that AI ecosystem story, connecting Netskope's unified data governance and compliance controls directly to Claude usage. This allows our shared customers to adopt these valuable tools at pace and with confidence.”

Anthropic’s Compliance API is a REST API that gives enterprise IT and security teams programmatic access to Claude activity data. Rather than relying on manual exports and periodic reviews, organizations can use the Claude Compliance API for real-time programmatic access to Claude usage data and customer content, enabling them to build continuous monitoring and automated policy enforcement systems. Administrators can integrate Claude data into existing compliance dashboards, automatically flag potential issues, and manage data retention.

Through the integration, Netskope surfaces Claude activity data and enables security teams to:

Get comprehensive visibility into the Claude environment: Automatically inventory all organizations, workspaces, projects, users, API keys, and MCP servers across an entire Claude deployment. Discover every third-party tool and data source Claude is authorized to access and manage access from Netskope’s single integrated console.

Automatically inventory all organizations, workspaces, projects, users, API keys, and MCP servers across an entire Claude deployment. Discover every third-party tool and data source Claude is authorized to access and manage access from Netskope’s single integrated console. Protect data and defend against threats: Apply to Claude Enterprise conversations the same DLP policies that already protect other enterprise applications. Every file uploaded to, or generated within, Claude Enterprise is inspected by Netskope’s threat protection and malware engines, with Claude activity also feeding directly into Netskope's UEBA engine, surfacing behavioral anomalies and updating each user's User Confidence Index (UCI) score, so risky behavior in Claude doesn't go undetected.

Apply to Claude Enterprise conversations the same DLP policies that already protect other enterprise applications. Every file uploaded to, or generated within, Claude Enterprise is inspected by Netskope’s threat protection and malware engines, with Claude activity also feeding directly into Netskope's UEBA engine, surfacing behavioral anomalies and updating each user's User Confidence Index (UCI) score, so risky behavior in Claude doesn't go undetected. Stay audit-ready and in control: Continuously evaluate Claude's configuration against GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2 (AICPA TSC), NIST 800-53, CSA CCM, and PCI-DSS, with findings mapped directly to specific compliance controls so teams know exactly what to remediate and why. Maintain full lifecycle governance over Claude API key credentials, including key rotation hygiene, least-privilege audits, orphaned key detection, and administrator attribution, all surfaced within existing Netskope workflows and without requiring custom builds.





This integration will be available in private preview for all customers in June. To learn more about securing AI with Netskope, visit here .

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety company building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems, including Claude, an AI assistant focused on safety and helpfulness.

About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for the AI ecosystem inclusive of agents, applications, tools, LLMs, people, devices, and data. Thousands of customers, including more than 30 of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications – providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs. Learn more at netskope.com , Netskope.ai , on LinkedIn , and Instagram .

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