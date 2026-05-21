TJS Cognition Ltd Celebrates Multiple Awards for 'Climb Greater Heights' in NYC

London, LONDON, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJS Cognition Ltd, a leader in transformational coaching and education, is thrilled to announce that Tony J. Selimi's latest book, "Climb Greater Heights," has been honoured with multiple prestigious awards in New York City. The book received accolades at the Independent Press Awards in the Business, Motivation & How-To category and at the 2025 NYC Big Book Award for Leadership.

Climb Greater Heights by Tony Jeton Selimi Winner of Independent Press Award 2026

Standing on the stage in New York City, Tony J. Selimi expressed deep emotion, not merely for the awards themselves, but for the remarkable journey that led to this moment. His heartfelt gratitude extends to the Independent Press Awards team for orchestrating such a powerful event, and to everyone who booked a "Meet the Expert" session, invited him to speak at their events, and invested in his elite entrepreneurial and author growth programs.

Selimi's message to the hundreds of authors who attended his talk, "Climb Greater Heights: How Award-Winning Authors Build Global Movements from One Powerful Book," was one of appreciation and inspiration. "Your presence and energy meant more than you know," he shared, emphasising the collective journey of growth and achievement.

This moment, Selimi asserts, is not just a milestone but an invitation. An invitation to lead with clarity, build with purpose, grow with intention, create a legacy of significance, and above all, to climb greater heights in both business and life.

"These awards are a testament to the power of vision and perseverance," said Selimi, CEO of TJS Cognition Ltd. His work continues to inspire and empower individuals and organisations worldwide to reach their highest potential."

With over 30 years of experience, Tony J. Selimi's expertise spans human behaviour, emotional intelligence, neuroscience, and more, making him a sought-after speaker and strategic human cognition & AI‑Era leadership advisor for elite founders, UHNW individuals, and institutional decision-makers.

His award-winning books, including "A Path to Wisdom". '#Loneliness', 'A Path to Excellence', and "The Unfakeable Code®" have been acclaimed for their blend of cutting-edge science, practical philosophy, and timeless wisdom.

As TJS Cognition Ltd continues to inspire, educate, and elevate human potential, the recognition of Climb Greater Heights stands as a powerful affirmation of the company's mission.

It reinforces our commitment to unlocking human performance at the highest levels.

It highlights the depth of our work in helping individuals and organisations transform thinking, behaviour, and long‑term strategic outcomes.

This achievement marks another significant step in our global mission.

A mission to empower high‑achieving individuals from every professional background.

A mission to help them recalibrate identity.

Sharpen strategic cognition.

Navigate complex power transitions.

Engineer generational legacy in an AI‑accelerated world.

And ultimately, contribute to Selimi's vision of educating one billion people worldwide.

Tony Jeton Selimi - Author, TEDx Speaker, Transformational Life and Business Coach Specialised in Human Behaviour

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