TJS Cognition Ltd Launches £1M Strategic Human Cognition & AI-Era Leadership Advisory, Limited to Five Global Clients Annually

London, LONDON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJS Cognition Ltd today announced the launch of its Strategic Human Cognition & AI‑Era Leadership Advisory, an ultra-private service created for Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs), elite founders, family principals, and institutional decision-makers operating under extraordinary internal and external pressure.
Tony Jeton Selimi Global 100 – 2026 Business Coach of the Year Award
The advisory invite-only is limited to five clients globally per year, with annual retainers beginning at £1 million.
The Human Reality Behind Power
At the highest levels of wealth and influence, the pressure is rarely visible — but it is constant.
Privately, many UHNW individuals face:
- Loneliness at the top, with no equal sounding board
- Family tensions that quietly affect governance and succession
- Identity shifts after liquidity events or rapid success
- Fear of betrayal or misplaced trust
- Emotional suppression in boardrooms and negotiations
- Anger or reactivity under extreme scrutiny
- Exhaustion from carrying responsibility for employees, investors, and legacy
- Public performance pressure while privately navigating doubt
- Decision fatigue from daily high-impact choices
- Mental and emotional stress that subtly clouds clarity
They are expected to remain composed. Decisive. Certain.
Yet internally, even small fractures in clarity can influence decisions involving hundreds of millions.
According to Tony J. Selimi, what happens inside the leader inevitably shapes what happens outside — in capital allocation, family stability, negotiation outcomes, enterprise direction, and generational legacy.
When Inner Pressure Becomes an External Consequence
Unexamined internal strain can manifest as:
- Overconfidence or hesitation in major acquisitions
- Emotional reactions during high-stakes negotiations
- Misalignment with family members influencing governance
- AI-driven transformation decisions made from urgency rather than discernment
- Strategic drift following identity disruption
- Breakdown of trust within leadership teams
At scale, these are not emotional inconveniences.
They are enterprise risks.
A Different Category of Advisory
The Strategic Human Cognition & AI‑Era Leadership Advisory focuses first on the individual at the centre of power.
Before recalibrating the enterprise, it recalibrates the human being.
The engagement includes:
- Cognitive and emotional distortion mapping under pressure
- Decision integrity stabilisation during major capital commitments
- Identity recalibration during liquidity or succession events
- Emotional regulation architecture for negotiation and public leadership
- Family and generational alignment advisory
- Confidential counsel during a crisis or a power transition
Founded by Tony Jeton Selimi, a board-level advisor specialising in human behaviour and digital transformation, he integrates neuroscience-informed frameworks, behavioural science, and enterprise transformation expertise to support leaders whose internal state determines institutional outcomes.
Why Now
Artificial intelligence is accelerating change.
Generational wealth transfer is reshaping influence.
Public scrutiny is intensifying.
The cognitive load on elite decision-makers has never been greater.
TJS Cognition Ltd reports increasing demand for high-discretion advisory that addresses not only strategic frameworks, but also the internal architecture driving strategy.
The Strategic Human Cognition & AI‑Era Leadership Advisory operates in London and across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, South America, and North America, and is strictly referral-based.
Due to confidentiality protocols and the depth of engagement required, only five mandates will be accepted annually.
Media enquiries and qualified private offices may contact: info@tonyselimi.com
Tony Jeton Selimi - Author, TEDx Speaker, Transformational Life and Business Coach Specialised in Human Behaviour
About TJS Cognition Ltd - Speaking, Coaching, Consulting & Training
TJS Cognition Ltd is a London-based strategic advisory and transformational education company founded by human behaviour expert, leadership strategist, TEDx speaker, and bestselling author Tony J. Selimi. The company advises leaders, entrepreneurs, and organisations on behavioural transformation, strategic cognition, emotional intelligence, leadership development, and AI-era adaptation through multidisciplinary advisory frameworks and executive education programs.
Press Inquiries
Alma Stasel
info [at] tonyselimi.com
07817174708
https://tonyselimi.com
205 Lavender Hill, London, England, SW11 5TB
A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=dX-JZp9PrE8