TJS Cognition Ltd Launches £1M Strategic Human Cognition & AI-Era Leadership Advisory, Limited to Five Global Clients Annually

London, LONDON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJS Cognition Ltd today announced the launch of its Strategic Human Cognition & AI‑Era Leadership Advisory, an ultra-private service created for Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs), elite founders, family principals, and institutional decision-makers operating under extraordinary internal and external pressure.

Tony Jeton Selimi Global 100 – 2026 Business Coach of the Year Award

The advisory invite-only is limited to five clients globally per year, with annual retainers beginning at £1 million.

The Human Reality Behind Power

At the highest levels of wealth and influence, the pressure is rarely visible — but it is constant.

Privately, many UHNW individuals face:

Loneliness at the top, with no equal sounding board

Family tensions that quietly affect governance and succession

Identity shifts after liquidity events or rapid success

Fear of betrayal or misplaced trust

Emotional suppression in boardrooms and negotiations

Anger or reactivity under extreme scrutiny

Exhaustion from carrying responsibility for employees, investors, and legacy

Public performance pressure while privately navigating doubt

Decision fatigue from daily high-impact choices

Mental and emotional stress that subtly clouds clarity

They are expected to remain composed. Decisive. Certain.

Yet internally, even small fractures in clarity can influence decisions involving hundreds of millions.

According to Tony J. Selimi, what happens inside the leader inevitably shapes what happens outside — in capital allocation, family stability, negotiation outcomes, enterprise direction, and generational legacy.

When Inner Pressure Becomes an External Consequence

Unexamined internal strain can manifest as:

Overconfidence or hesitation in major acquisitions

Emotional reactions during high-stakes negotiations

Misalignment with family members influencing governance

AI-driven transformation decisions made from urgency rather than discernment

Strategic drift following identity disruption

Breakdown of trust within leadership teams

At scale, these are not emotional inconveniences.

They are enterprise risks.

A Different Category of Advisory

The Strategic Human Cognition & AI‑Era Leadership Advisory focuses first on the individual at the centre of power.

Before recalibrating the enterprise, it recalibrates the human being.

The engagement includes:

Cognitive and emotional distortion mapping under pressure

Decision integrity stabilisation during major capital commitments

Identity recalibration during liquidity or succession events

Emotional regulation architecture for negotiation and public leadership

Family and generational alignment advisory

Confidential counsel during a crisis or a power transition

Founded by Tony Jeton Selimi, a board-level advisor specialising in human behaviour and digital transformation, he integrates neuroscience-informed frameworks, behavioural science, and enterprise transformation expertise to support leaders whose internal state determines institutional outcomes.

Why Now

Artificial intelligence is accelerating change.

Generational wealth transfer is reshaping influence.

Public scrutiny is intensifying.

The cognitive load on elite decision-makers has never been greater.

TJS Cognition Ltd reports increasing demand for high-discretion advisory that addresses not only strategic frameworks, but also the internal architecture driving strategy.

The Strategic Human Cognition & AI‑Era Leadership Advisory operates in London and across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, South America, and North America, and is strictly referral-based.

Due to confidentiality protocols and the depth of engagement required, only five mandates will be accepted annually.

Media enquiries and qualified private offices may contact: info@tonyselimi.com

Tony Jeton Selimi - Author, TEDx Speaker, Transformational Life and Business Coach Specialised in Human Behaviour

About TJS Cognition Ltd - Speaking, Coaching, Consulting & Training

TJS Cognition Ltd is a London-based strategic advisory and transformational education company founded by human behaviour expert, leadership strategist, TEDx speaker, and bestselling author Tony J. Selimi. The company advises leaders, entrepreneurs, and organisations on behavioural transformation, strategic cognition, emotional intelligence, leadership development, and AI-era adaptation through multidisciplinary advisory frameworks and executive education programs.

Press Inquiries

Alma Stasel

info [at] tonyselimi.com

07817174708

https://tonyselimi.com

205 Lavender Hill, London, England, SW11 5TB

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=dX-JZp9PrE8