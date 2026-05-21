New York, USA, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates as 30+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Developing Drugs for Market Entry | DelveInsight

The cutaneous T-cell lymphoma clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 30+ pipeline cutaneous T-cell lymphoma drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma domain.

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s cutaneous T-cell lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline cutaneous T-cell lymphoma drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline cutaneous T-cell lymphoma drugs. Key cutaneous T-cell lymphoma companies, such as Prescient Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, Dren Bio, Inc., Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical, SciTech Development, Inc, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute and Hospital, Domain Therapeutics SA, Treeline Biosciences, Inc, Virogen Biotechnology Inc., and others, are evaluating new cutaneous T-cell lymphoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new cutaneous T-cell lymphoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline cutaneous T-cell lymphoma therapies, such as PTX-100, Lacutamab, DR-01, BITR2101, KK2223, ONO-4685, Fenretinide, CHT101, DT-7012, TLN-254, VG712, and others, are in different phases of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma clinical trials. Approximately 2+ cutaneous T-cell lymphoma drugs are in the late stages of development.

Notable MoAs in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma clinical trials include Peptidomimetic inhibitor of GGTase 1, KIR3DL2 receptor antagonist, CD94-targeted cytotoxicity, Tumour necrosis factor inhibitor, CD3 antigen inhibitors, Programmed cell death 1 receptor antagonists, and others.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in CTCL drug development @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cutaneous-t-cell-lymphoma-ctcl-pipeline-insight

What is Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma?

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) is a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that originates in T lymphocytes and primarily affects the skin. It typically presents as persistent patches, plaques, or tumors on the skin that may resemble eczema or psoriasis, often leading to delayed diagnosis. The most common subtypes include mycosis fungoides and Sézary syndrome, with disease progression varying from indolent, skin-limited involvement to more advanced stages affecting lymph nodes, blood, and internal organs. Although the exact cause of CTCL remains unclear, it is characterized by the abnormal proliferation of malignant T cells that accumulate in the skin, causing inflammation and immune dysfunction. Treatment options depend on the stage and severity of the disease and may include skin-directed therapies, systemic treatments, and emerging targeted or immunotherapies.





Find out more about CTCL drug development @ Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment

A snapshot of the Pipeline Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA PTX-100 Prescient Therapeutics II Peptidomimetic inhibitor of GGTase 1 Intravenous Lacutamab Innate Pharma II KIR3DL2 receptor antagonist Intravenous DR-01 Dren Bio, Inc. I/II CD94-targeted cytotoxicity Parenteral BITR2101 Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics I Tumour necrosis factor inhibitor Intravenous KK2223 Kyowa Kirin, Inc. I Undefined mechanism Intravenous ONO-4685 Ono Pharmaceutical I PD-1×CD3 bispecific antibody Intravenous

Learn more about the emerging CTCL therapies @ Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trials

As per Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma market is projected to grow steadily, supported by increasing adoption of targeted therapies and immunotherapies, though a limited patient population and high treatment costs remain challenges. Rising focus on novel targeted and biologic therapies is driving innovation and expansion in CTCL treatment options, which is the market driver for CTCL.

Recent Developments in Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment Space

In April 2026, Soligenix, Inc., announced that the positive results of its comparability study evaluating HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) versus Valchlor® (mechlorethamine) for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) have been published in Oncology and Therapy.

Soligenix, Inc., announced that the positive results of its comparability study evaluating HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) versus Valchlor® (mechlorethamine) for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) have been published in Oncology and Therapy. In March 2026, Soligenix, Inc., announced that findings from recent supportive trials with HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) are being presented at the United States Cutaneous Lymphoma Consortium (USCLC) Workshop (March 26, 2026), which precedes the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting.

announced that findings from recent supportive trials with HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) are being presented at the United States Cutaneous Lymphoma Consortium (USCLC) Workshop (March 26, 2026), which precedes the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting. In March 2026 , SciTech Development Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company advancing ST-001 nanoFenretinide™, announced that early-stage clinical data from SciTech's ongoing Phase Ia trial will be presented at the USCLC Annual Workshop 2026 in Denver, Colorado, on March 26, 2026. Principal investigator, Auris Huen, MD, PharmD, associate professor of Dermatology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, will present "Clinical Benefit, High Systemic Exposure, and Manageable Toxicity in a First-in-Human Trial of ST-001 nanoFenretinide™ in Previously Treated Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma" which will highlight emerging data from SciTech's clinical trial evaluating ST-001 in patients with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL), a subtype of T-cell non-Hodkin lymphoma.

, SciTech Development Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company advancing ST-001 nanoFenretinide™, announced that early-stage clinical data from SciTech's ongoing Phase Ia trial will be presented at the USCLC Annual Workshop 2026 in Denver, Colorado, on March 26, 2026. Principal investigator, Auris Huen, MD, PharmD, associate professor of Dermatology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, will present "Clinical Benefit, High Systemic Exposure, and Manageable Toxicity in a First-in-Human Trial of ST-001 nanoFenretinide™ in Previously Treated Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma" which will highlight emerging data from SciTech's clinical trial evaluating ST-001 in patients with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL), a subtype of T-cell non-Hodkin lymphoma. In November 2025 , the FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation to the investigational CD5-targeted autologous CAR T-cell therapy MB-105 for the treatment of patients with CD5-positive relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphoma. The designation was based on data from an ongoing phase II trial (NCT06534060), which is evaluating MB-105 in patients with CD5-positive T-cell lymphoma.

, the FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation to the investigational CD5-targeted autologous CAR T-cell therapy MB-105 for the treatment of patients with CD5-positive relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphoma. The designation was based on data from an ongoing phase II trial (NCT06534060), which is evaluating MB-105 in patients with CD5-positive T-cell lymphoma. In November 2025, Innate Pharma SA announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had completed its review of the confirmatory Phase III protocol for lacutamab in cutaneous T-cell lymphomas (CTCL), with no further comments, clearing the trial to proceed.

Scope of the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Peptidomimetic inhibitor of GGTase 1, KIR3DL2 receptor antagonist, CD94-targeted cytotoxicity, Tumour necrosis factor inhibitor, CD3 antigen inhibitors, Programmed cell death 1 receptor antagonists, and others

: Peptidomimetic inhibitor of GGTase 1, KIR3DL2 receptor antagonist, CD94-targeted cytotoxicity, Tumour necrosis factor inhibitor, CD3 antigen inhibitors, Programmed cell death 1 receptor antagonists, and others Key Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Companies : Prescient Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, Dren Bio, Inc., Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical, SciTech Development, Inc, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute and Hospital, Domain Therapeutics SA, Treeline Biosciences, Inc, Virogen Biotechnology Inc. and others.

: Prescient Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, Dren Bio, Inc., Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical, SciTech Development, Inc, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute and Hospital, Domain Therapeutics SA, Treeline Biosciences, Inc, Virogen Biotechnology Inc. and others. Key Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies: PTX-100, Lacutamab, DR-01, BITR2101, KK2223, ONO-4685, Fenretinide, CHT101, DT-7012, TLN-254, VG712 and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new CTCL treatments, visit @ Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the CTCL cure research, reach out @ Medication for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment

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