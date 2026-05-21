From Farm to Family: Fighting Hunger Through Urban Agriculture

CHICAGO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across the country, community-based organizations are transforming food access by literally growing it. From urban farms and community gardens to hydroponic systems, organizations like the YMCA are supplying fresh produce to children and families, while teaching kids about nutrition, sustainability, and healthy habits.

“Our programs are about more than providing groceries,” said Stacey McDaniel, Director of Anti-Hunger Strategy at YMCA of the USA. “They connect children and families to the source of their food, teach healthy habits, and help address food insecurity and malnutrition in our communities.”

Many programs focus on hands-on education, giving children the opportunity to plant, tend, and harvest fruits and vegetables as part of camps and afterschool programs. These initiatives reinforce lessons about nutrition, environmental stewardship, and community engagement.

“Kids get excited when they can eat what they’ve grown themselves,” added McDaniel. “It’s a powerful way to combine learning, health, and fun while helping families access fresh, nutritious food.”

Highlights of YMCA urban agriculture programs include:

The programs also align with the broader sustainable farming and local food movements, giving children and families the skills and knowledge to make healthier choices, while fostering community connection.

“These initiatives are creating a ripple effect,” said McDaniel. “From growing vegetables to growing community, YMCA agriculture programs help kids, families, and neighborhoods thrive.”

Urban agriculture programs are active in communities nationwide, helping children experience the value of hands-on learning, promoting healthy lifestyles, and increasing access to nutritious food.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

Contact:

Ashley Rubenstein

YMCA of the USA

media@ymca.net