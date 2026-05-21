Arvig Appoints Ben Wiechman as Chief Technology Officer

PERHAM, Minn., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig has announced the promotion of Ben Wiechman to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Wiechman, who previously served as the Director of Network Strategy and Engineering, will now provide overall leadership for Arvig’s technology strategy—ensuring that its broadband network, systems, and technology investments are secure, reliable, and scalable for the future.

Prior to his appointment as CTO, Wiechman led Arvig’s network engineering and service delivery teams.



A veteran of the telecommunications industry with more than 20 years of experience, Wiechman has spent nearly 15 years in leadership roles at Arvig. His career in systems administration and network engineering involves a wide range of technical expertise, including fixed wireless network design, software development, automation, and server virtualization.

Wiechman holds both Cisco Certified Design Professional (CCDP) and Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) certifications.



In his previous role as Director of Network Strategy and Engineering, Wiechman provided oversight and strategic direction for several of Arvig’s core technical divisions. His leadership extended across network engineering and operations, data center engineering, and the Network Operations Center (NOC). He was also responsible for the Ethernet service delivery team, ensuring the deployment of high-capacity fiber solutions for carrier and enterprise clients.

“Ben’s deep technical expertise and strategic vision have been vital to the expansion of the Arvig fiber network,” said David Arvig, Vice President and COO. “As CTO, his leadership will ensure that Arvig continues to deploy cutting-edge technology that meets the evolving needs of our residential and business customers.”

In his new role, Wiechman will focus on scaling the Arvig 18,500-mile fiber network and integrating emerging technologies to maintain the company’s position as a premier broadband provider in the Midwest.

“I am excited to build upon the foundation of our fiber network, leveraging our data to deliver more proactive, reliable services that exceed our customers' expectations,” Wiechman said.

As Arvig continues to expand its reach and service capabilities, this leadership update ensures that the company’s technology functions are strategically aligned with its long-term vision. By centralizing technical direction under the Chief Technology Officer, Arvig is positioned to deliver a more seamless, secure and reliable broadband experience for residential and business customers alike.



About Arvig

Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential and business internet, television, telephone and mobile services. Additionally, Arvig delivers a wide variety of business technology solutions, including fiber, wholesale services, business phone systems, business IT, construction, security and more. For more information, visit arvig.com .

