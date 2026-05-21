Kiawah Market Leader, Kiawah Island Real Estate, Reports Island’s Best April Ever in 2026

Record Month Follows Highest First Quarter in History and Third Best Year in 2025





Key Facts (At-a-Glance):

Record Breaking: Kiawah Island posted its strongest April on record. The first quarter of 2026 was also the best in Kiawah Island history, building on the momentum of 2025, which marked the Island’s third-highest sales year on record, according to brokerage reports from Kiawah Island Real Estate.





Kiawah Island posted its strongest April on record. The first quarter of 2026 was also the best in Kiawah Island history, building on the momentum of 2025, which marked the Island’s third-highest sales year on record, according to brokerage reports from Kiawah Island Real Estate. Beyond a Seasonal Resort Market: Unlike seasonal resort locations, Kiawah is a 12-month ecosystem offering buyers a year-round lifestyle supported by Charleston’s permanent infrastructure, something that continues to propel record sales. It is a market supported by limited supply, lifestyle-driven demand, and a more stable buyer pool, offering luxury living without the liquidity risk that comes with trophy pricing.





Unlike seasonal resort locations, Kiawah is a 12-month ecosystem offering buyers a year-round lifestyle supported by Charleston’s permanent infrastructure, something that continues to propel record sales. It is a market supported by limited supply, lifestyle-driven demand, and a more stable buyer pool, offering luxury living without the liquidity risk that comes with trophy pricing. Resort-Style Amenities Driving Demand: Kiawah Island’s market strength is driven by distinctive world-class amenities, both public and private, including golf, beaches, dining, and resort-style experiences. A key lifestyle differentiator between Kiawah and other resort locations is its proximity to Charleston, the cultural and culinary capital of the South.





KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of May 21, 2026, Kiawah Island Real Estate reported the best Island-wide April on record according to internal sales data. Kiawah Island Real Estate remains the definitive market leader, posting a 9% increase YOY in total properties sold by the firm in Q1 2026 and a 47% increase YOY of total dollar volume of Kiawah Island properties sold by the firm in Q1 2026, representing 73% of Island-wide dollar volume.

Kiawah Island Real Estate has also released the second phase of Ocean Pines, luxury residences in the sought-after West Beach enclave, to satisfy luxury buyers’ current desire for turnkey, new construction homes offering exclusive owner amenities, including memberships to the private Kiawah Island Club.

Kiawah Island April 2026 Sales Snapshot Total Dollar Volume of Kiawah Island Property Sales - April 2026: $102.6M+, a 71% increase YOY (Cite: Internal sales data from Kiawah Island Real Estate) Total Kiawah Island Properties Closed - April 2026: 28, a 56% increase YOY (Cite: Internal sales data from Kiawah Island Real Estate)





Kiawah Island First Quarter 2026 Sales Snapshot

Total Dollar Volume of Kiawah Island Property Sales - Q1 2026: $232M, a 59% increase YOY (Cite: Brokerage report from Kiawah Island Real Estate) Total Kiawah Island Properties Closed - Q1 2026: 79, a 27% increase YOY (Cite: Brokerage report from Kiawah Island Real Estate) Kiawah Island Q1 2026 Median Single-Family Home Price: $3.78M, a 20% increase YOY (Cite: Brokerage report from Kiawah Island Real Estate)





2026 Market Outlook for Kiawah Island from Dan Whalen, President and Broker-in-Charge of Kiawah Island Real Estate “Inventory across Kiawah Island remains extremely limited, with just 2.1% of all Island-wide properties listed and available for sale at the end of Q1 2026,” said Dan Whalen, President & Broker in Charge, Kiawah Island Real Estate. “We anticipate buyer demand to remain strong, powered by the remaining supply of built-for-sale homes in popular neighborhoods, including Ocean Park’s Front Nine Lane and Cassique’s Upper Burn, as well as the newly-released second phase of residences at Ocean Pines.”





Following Strong Initial Release of Luxury Residences at Ocean Pines in Coveted West Beach, Kiawah Island Real Estate Debuts Phase Two, Expected Completion in Q2 2027 Phase Two of Ocean Pines features 30 exclusive residences with prices starting at $2.75 million, based on floor plans and location views. A Kiawah Island Club Membership is available with the purchase of any Ocean Pines residence, providing access to the Club’s newest oceanfront amenity, The Cape Club, which is a short walk away and features a pool, fitness center, and an oceanfront restaurant and bar.







About Kiawah Island Real Estate

Kiawah Island Real Estate is the sole real estate brokerage with offices on Kiawah Island, exclusively focused on Kiawah Island properties. Their decades serving buyers and sellers of Kiawah’s properties have made the team of over 50 full-time sales executives and marketing professionals the undisputed authority on the Kiawah Island real estate market. As a premier luxury resort community for high-net-worth individuals, Kiawah is a coveted primary and secondary home destination boasting exceptional single-family residences, villas, cottages, and homesites, many with views of the Atlantic Ocean, the Kiawah River, and the surrounding marshlands. Since 1976, they have sold over $10B worth of Kiawah Island real estate. kiawahisland.com/buzz or call 843.352.6431

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