Crypto Market Volatility Drives Users Toward DeFi Hash Digital Infrastructure

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DeFi Hash has gradually become one of the most discussed platforms in the market recently. As the market begins to decline, more and more rewards are flowing into the artificial intelligence hash rate ecosystem. The DeFi Hash platform is also regaining market attention by leveraging AI and automated systems.

From "Cryptocurrency Speculation" to "Hashrate Ecosystem": The Crypto Market is Undergoing Significant Changes. As Bitcoin and other mainstream cryptocurrencies have plummeted in price, more and more investors are turning their attention to the DeFi Hash platform.

In the past few years, many cryptocurrency investors have mainly relied on the following three steps to generate returns: buy cryptocurrencies, hold them long-term, and wait for the market to rise.

However, as market volatility intensifies, more and more people are seeking ways to participate that are not entirely dependent on market fluctuations.

Meanwhile, the explosive growth of artificial intelligence and the surge in global computing demand are driving the rapid development of the cloud-based computing and digital infrastructure industries.

Industry analysts believe that one of the key development directions for the future Web3 ecosystem may revolve around the following aspects:

AI computing power, cloud infrastructure, blockchain infrastructure, automated resource scheduling, and decentralized computing networks.

Therefore, starting in 2026, more and more users are refocusing on a previously dormant but now revitalized area—Web3 infrastructure platforms and digital infrastructure platforms.

Bitcoin briefly broke through key support levels, and Ethereum and several mainstream altcoins also experienced significant declines. Market sentiment was once again influenced by macroeconomic pressures, risk aversion, and short-term long-taking.

For many ordinary investors, this market correction raises a crucial question:

Besides waiting for prices to rise, are there other new ways to participate in the cryptocurrency market?

DeFi Hash is attracting a growing number of users.

DeFi Hash leans towards a mobile AI cloud infrastructure model.

Users do not need to purchase expensive traditional rigs, nor do they need to maintain equipment, electricity, or complex systems themselves; users can participate in digital infrastructure services through their mobile phones.

The platform integrates AI-driven automated resource scheduling, cloud-based systems, automated management, Web3 infrastructure, and distributed computing services, aiming to lower the entry barrier for ordinary users.

According to publicly available data from the platform, as market demand for simplified digital infrastructure continues to grow, DeFi Hash has attracted millions of registered users worldwide. Flexible Participation Methods and Reward Models

To allow more new users to quickly experience the platform, DeFi Hash currently offers multiple participation methods. Platform information shows: New User Experience Plan

Registration Bonus : $20 (can purchase a daily trial contract) Daily Reward: Approximately $0.60

Newbie Contract: $100, Contract Term: 2 days, Daily Rewards: Approximately $4 (Upon contract expiration, you can withdraw your $100 principal + $8)

Users can freely choose different plans based on their digital asset allocation and participation strategy;

Stable Plan

Participation Amount: $500, Estimated Daily Reward: $6.25

Term: 7 days, Total Estimated: $543.75

Professional Plan

Participation Amount: $5000, Daily Estimated: $77.50

Term: 20 days, Total Estimated Reward: $6550

Advanced Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Participation Amount: $30000 USD, Expected Daily Reward: $570

Term: 30 days, Expected Total Stable Return: $47100

(Principal and contract returns can be withdrawn in a lump sum upon contract expiration.)

Will AI Cloud Infrastructure Become a New Industry Hotspot?

As market volatility continues to intensify, more and more investors are shifting their focus from simple "cryptocurrency trading" to: AI computing power, Web3 infrastructure, and automated digital services.

Industry insiders believe that the combination of AI and blockchain infrastructure may become one of the important development directions for the next round of the cryptocurrency market.

Platforms such as DeFi Hash, which combine AI cloud-based computing and digital infrastructure, are gradually becoming the focus of market attention. For more information, please visit the official website.

APP Download: https://defihash.com/download/