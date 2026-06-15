DeFiHash AI quantitative trading technology can capture opportunities and optimize strategy execution in real time





LONDON, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cryptocurrency market has experienced dramatic volatility, with Bitcoin and major altcoins alternating in price increases during short-term trading. Market sentiment shifted rapidly, accompanied by a surge in trading volume, indicating increasingly fierce competition for key price levels.

Against this backdrop of high-frequency volatility and uncertainty, more and more investors are relying on AI-driven quantitative tools to assist in decision-making. DeFiHash utilizes AI-driven intelligent quantitative and automated trading technology to analyze cryptocurrency market dynamics in real time, identify short-term trading opportunities, and improve overall trading efficiency through strategy optimization and risk control models.

As the market pace continues to accelerate, intelligent automated trading is becoming a major trend among digital asset market participants.

In this fast-moving market environment, traditional manual trading methods are often unable to keep up with real-time fluctuations and rapid shifts in sentiment.

DeFiHash addresses this challenge with an AI-powered quantitative trading system designed to operate 24/7. By combining automated strategy execution, real-time data analysis, and risk management models, the platform helps users respond to market changes more efficiently and systematically.

Users can quickly get started and experience various AI-driven trading features within minutes by simply creating an account and completing a simple verification process. DeFiHash aims to lower the barrier to entry for advanced trading technologies and offers a $20 sign-up reward, enabling more people to participate in intelligent market trading.

Start exploring smarter trading with DeFiHash today.

Key advantages of DeFiHash:





1. AI-powered intelligent trading decisions: Utilizes algorithms to analyze market data (price, volume, trends, etc.) to automatically identify trading opportunities, reducing the interference of human emotions.

2. Automated quantitative execution: The system can automatically execute buy and sell strategies without 24/7 monitoring, making it more suitable for busy users or beginners.

3. Multi-market data analysis: Typically covers cryptocurrency, forex, or other digital asset markets, improving strategy judgment efficiency through multi-dimensional data.

4. Risk control mechanisms: Some AI quantitative systems have built-in stop-loss and position control functions to reduce the volatility risk brought about by extreme market conditions.

5. Lower trading threshold: Users can participate in market trading using quantitative strategies without complex analytical or programming skills.

For more information, please visit the official website or contact the support team for a detailed introduction and the latest updates on the DefiHash AI quantitative trading platform.

Official website: defihash.com