Saia Continues Network Growth with New Facilities in Washington and Indiana

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) a leading provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, announced the opening of two new terminals in Marysville, Washington, and Edinburgh, Indiana, as part of its continued investment in network growth across the U.S. The Marysville facility opened on May 4, and the Edinburgh terminal began operations this week.

The Marysville terminal is strategically positioned to support freight movement throughout the Pacific Northwest, offering ample acreage and capacity to accommodate ongoing growth in the region. The Edinburgh facility is designed to strengthen service across the Midwest, providing the space and scalability needed to support increasing freight demand.

“These openings reflect our focus on getting closer to the customer and building density in the right places to better support shipper needs,” said Saia Executive Vice President of Operations Patrick Sugar. “By adding capacity in both the Pacific Northwest and the Midwest, we’re able to create more efficient routing opportunities and deliver a more consistent service experience.”

The Marysville terminal enhances Saia’s ability to move freight across Washington and into neighboring markets, while the Edinburgh location strengthens coverage in a high-traffic logistics corridor south of Indianapolis. Together, the new facilities improve network flexibility and help reduce transit variability for customers shipping in and out of these regions.

“Saia continues to invest in its infrastructure to support long-term growth, aligning its network to evolving customer demand and reinforcing our commitment to saying ‘Yes’ to the needs of those we serve,” stated Sugar.

For more information about Saia and its freight and logistics capabilities, visit saia.com.

About Saia Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is a full-service freight and logistics provider with a national footprint built to deliver reliable, flexible shipping solutions. With industry-leading operations and a strong emphasis on the customer experience, the company helps keep freight - and businesses - moving. Saia offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, brokered truckload, expedited transportation, and other logistics services. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company operates 216 terminals providing national service. Saia has repeatedly been recognized for its people-centric, safety-driven, and sustainability-minded focus. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Senior Marketing and Corporate Affairs Specialist

Phone: 770-232-4069 Email: jjump@saia.com