Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Kevin Rubin, Chief Financial Officer

12:10 p.m. PT (3:10 p.m. ET)

Bank of America Global Technology Conference in San Francisco

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

11:20 a.m. PT (2:20 p.m. ET)

FBN Virtual Technology Conference

Monday, June 15, 2026

Steve House, SVP, Product Management

12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET)

Sessions that offer a webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Zscaler Investor Relations website at https://ir.zscaler.com .

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is a pioneer and global leader in zero trust security. The world’s largest businesses, critical infrastructure organizations, and government agencies rely on Zscaler to secure users, branches, applications, data & devices, and to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform combined with advanced AI combats billions of cyber threats and policy violations every day and unlocks productivity gains for modern enterprises by reducing costs and complexity.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:

Pavel Radda

press@zscaler.com