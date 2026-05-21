[Latest] Global Private 5G Network Market to Reach USD 312.2 Billion by 2035, Expanding at a 52.8% CAGR, Says Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Private 5G Network Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Hardware, Software, Services), By Frequency (Sub-6 GHz, mmWave), By Spectrum (Licensed, Unlicensed/Shared), By Application (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Defense, Enterprises & Campus, Mining, Healthcare/Hospitals, Oil & Gas, Retail, Agriculture, Smart Cities, Entertainment/Program Making & Special Events (PMSE), Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Private 5G Network Market size and share were valued at approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2025, are expected to reach USD 6.8 billion in 2026, and are projected to reach around USD 312.2 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 52.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Private 5G Network Market Revenue and Trends

Private 5G networks are non-public mobile networks that utilize licensed, unlicensed, or shared spectrum. It is designed to supplement current capabilities and bring new possibilities that other systems can provide, such as enhanced connectivity, improved data transfer speeds, and support for a higher number of connected devices. Private 5G network as a service is a solution that aims to offer an alternative when purchasing, constructing, and maintaining a private mobile network. It can make it easier for enterprises and industries to undertake projects by lowering initial costs and removing construction and day-to-day management to enable focus on core business projects. Private 5G offers several performance benefits over private LTE. Faster speeds, lower latency, and connection to more devices in a given space. 5G is ultimately expected to offer a significant step change in integrating the human user experience with the machine or device experience.

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What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the private 5G network market?

The need for ultra-reliable low latency connectivity is one such factor that is driving growth in the Private 5G Network market, as more and more enterprises need ultra-reliable low latency connectivity to perform various operations in real time. Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and energy require instantaneous communication, meaning no latency on the part of the network, to perform various operations such as robots, surgeries, grids, and logistics, etc. This ultra-low latency, ultra-high reliability, and quality of service offered by a 5G network make a private 5G network a necessity for such operations, as compared to traditional wireless communication systems. This demand, in turn, has led to increased growth in the Private 5G Network market, as more and more enterprises are looking to automate, be precise, and perform operations in real time, thus driving growth in the Private 5G Network market.

Furthermore, the limitations associated with Wi-Fi and public networks are one such factor that is driving the growth of the Private 5G Network market, as many organizations are looking for more reliable, secure, and high-performance networks. In many cases, Wi-Fi networks are incapable of meeting the demands of many organizations due to various limitations such as coverage, performance, and lack of seamless mobility. In the same way, public networks are not suitable for many organizations, as they are not capable of meeting the demands of many organizations in terms of security, quality of service, and the level of control required. In contrast, private 5G networks provide greater bandwidth, security, coverage, and connectivity than traditional networks, driving market growth as many organizations seek more reliable networks to overcome the limitations of traditional networks.

(A free sample of the Private 5G Network report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Private 5G Network report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Regional Insights

North America held the highest market share in 2025. The growing deployment of private 5G networks in the manufacturing industry drives the market growth. For instance, in September 2025, NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, announced that Celanese Corporation, a global specialty materials and chemical company, had deployed its fully managed Private 5G network in two of its manufacturing facilities in Texas. This modernized network enhances operational efficiency by providing secure, reliable connectivity and real-time insights into business logistics for Industry 4.0 transformation.

Besides, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding digital transformation initiatives, and increasing investments in advanced connectivity infrastructure.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Private 5G Network market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Private 5G Network market forward?

What are the Private 5G Network Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Private 5G Network Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players have?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Private 5G Network market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 6.8 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 312.2 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 4.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 52.8% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, Frequency, Spectrum, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

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Browse the full “Private 5G Network Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Hardware, Software, Services), By Frequency (Sub-6 GHz, mmWave), By Spectrum (Licensed, Unlicensed/Shared), By Application (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Defense, Enterprises & Campus, Mining, Healthcare/Hospitals, Oil & Gas, Retail, Agriculture, Smart Cities, Entertainment/Program Making & Special Events (PMSE), Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/private-5g-network-market/

Recent Developments

In March 2026, Ericsson and SK Telecom announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their collaboration on mobile network technologies spanning 5G to future 6G. The agreement underscores the two companies' shared commitment to driving innovation in next-generation connectivity. (https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/2026/3/skt-6g-mou)





List of the prominent players in the Private 5G Network Market:

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

NEC Corporation

NTT Ltd./NTT DOCOMO

Verizon Communications Inc.

ATandT Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Mavenir Systems Inc.

Altiostar (Rakuten)

Rakuten Symphony

Nokia Corporation

Siemens AG

Bosch Rexroth AG

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Others

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Maximum number of market tables and figures

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Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

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25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

A personalized market brief by the author.

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The Private 5G Network Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Hardware

Software

Services

By Frequency

Sub-6 GHz

mmWave

By Spectrum

Licensed

Unlicensed/Shared

By Application

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Defense

Enterprises & Campus

Mining

Healthcare/Hospitals

Oil & Gas

Retail

Agriculture

Smart Cities

Entertainment/Program Making & Special Events (PMSE)

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Private 5G Network Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/private-5g-network-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Private 5G Network Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Private 5G Network Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Private 5G Network Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Private 5G Network Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Private 5G Network Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Private 5G Network Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Private 5G Network Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Private 5G Network market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Private 5G Network industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Private 5G Network Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Private 5G Network Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Private 5G Network Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/private-5g-network-market/

Reasons to Purchase Private 5G Network Market Report

The Private 5G Network Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Private 5G Network The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Private 5G Network Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Private 5G Network Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Private 5G Network market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Private 5G Network market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Private 5G Network market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Private 5G Network market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the Private 5G Network market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Private 5G Network industry.

Managers in the Private 5G Network sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Private 5G Network market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Private 5G Network products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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