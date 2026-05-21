ROHM Launches ESD Protection Diodes for High-Speed Interfaces Exceeding 10 Gbps

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced it has developed new Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) protection diodes – the RESDxVx series – that achieve both industry-leading low dynamic resistance (Rdyn) and ultra-low capacitance. This makes them suitable for a wide range of high-speed data communication applications.

In recent years, the rapid adoption of high-speed data transmission, coupled with the miniaturization of high-performance electronics, has transformed the industrial and automotive markets. Consequently, system-level ESD requirements for boards and modules are becoming significantly stricter each year. At the same time, advances in functionality and smaller form factors have inherently reduced IC tolerance to electrical overstress (EOS) and ESD. This has driven a surge in demand for external ESD protection devices that can deliver both low capacitance to preserve high-speed signal integrity and low dynamic resistance to robustly protect fragile ICs.

In next-generation communication exceeding 10 Gbps, even marginal parasitic capacitance can severely distort signal waveforms. However, reducing parasitic capacitance invariably creates a trade-off with dynamic resistance, making it difficult to achieve high communication quality with superior IC protection.

To address this challenge, ROHM developed the RESDxVx series. It is designed to support high-speed communication by lowering capacitance and dynamic resistance. For interfaces exceeding 10 Gbps, minimizing signal degradation while ensuring robust IC protection is paramount. ROHM’s new diodes achieve ultra-low terminal capacitance of just 0.24 pF (bidirectional) and 0.48 pF (unidirectional). Furthermore, the series successfully breaks the traditional capacitance-resistance trade-off by reducing dynamic resistance to a mere 0.28 Ω. This results in a clamping voltage approximately 40% lower than conventional products, delivering superior IC protection.

These features significantly enhance reliability across a wide range of high-speed data communication equipment, from industrial infrastructure such as AI servers and 5G/6G base stations to consumer electronics such as notebook PCs and gaming consoles. In addition, the RESDxVxBASAFH and RESDxVxUASAFH, housed in the DFN1006‑2W package, are AEC‑Q101 qualified, making them ideal for demanding automotive applications including cameras for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) cameras, as well as Electronic Control Units (ECUs) utilizing SerDes communication.

Looking ahead, ROHM will continue to strengthen its lineup of low-capacitance ESD protection and TVS diodes, while advancing electronics technologies spanning AI servers, communication infrastructure, and autonomous driving systems – all in pursuit of a safer, more secure, and more comfortable digital society.

Application Examples

Ideal for use in devices equipped with a wide range of interfaces, including USB4, USB 3.x, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, DisplayPort, PCI Express, LVDS, MIPI D-PHY/C-PHY, as well as automotive SerDes and automotive Ethernet (10/100/1000 Mbps).

Industrial equipment: AI servers, data centers, routers, optical transceivers, 5G/6G-compatible base stations, FA equipment cameras, and more.

Consumer devices: PCs, servers, USB dongles, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, AV equipment, communication antennas, etc.

Automotive systems: Cameras for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Driving (AD), surround view, and rear view; in-vehicle infotainment systems; body control ECUs; and head units (audio and display).

Online Sales Information

Sales Launch Date: Now Available

Online Distributors: DigiKey

The products will be offered at other online distributors as they become available.

Products:

DSN0603-2J Package: RESD3V3BAED, RESD5V0BAED, RESD3V3UCED, RESD3V6UCED

DFN1006-2W Package: RESD3V3BASAFH, RESD5V0BASAFH, RESD3V3UASAFH, RESD5V0UASAFH

*ROHM May 2026 study

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Contact:

Heike Mueller

ROHM Semiconductor

hmueller@rohmsemiconductor.com

+1-408-720-1900

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