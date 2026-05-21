Samba TV Launches Project Gravity, an Independent Data Activation Platform for the Agentic Era

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV, the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, today announced the formation of Project Gravity, a independent platform that provides data onboarding and activation. Project Gravity matches advertiser’s first party data against Samba’s Identity Graph, which assigns an identifier that is integrated into over 40 of the world's leading advertising platforms including DSPs, SSPs, and walled gardens. The platform enables signal monetization and identity resolution, enabling advertisers to optimize campaigns for targeting, suppression, frequency-capping, and more in a privacy compliant manner.

Project Gravity is built for the agentic era of advertising. As advertisers increasingly hand the steering wheel of media buying to AI agents that make thousands of decisions per second, those agents are only as smart as the identity and audience data they can resolve in milliseconds. Project Gravity is engineered for that future from the first line of code: identity resolution at vector-database speed, AI-driven audience modeling that improves as signals evolve.

"Samba developed its own data onboarding because our data needed to reach platforms around the world on a real-time basis with a high degree of accuracy for identity resolution,” said Ashwin Navin, CEO and Co-Founder of Samba TV. “We couldn’t find a solution, so we built it. Samba has been also sharing it with some of the largest agencies and data owners, and we are now investing more aggressively in it to accelerate the evolution of agentic AI.”

What Project Gravity Means for Advertisers and Data Owners

One source of truth across every major buying platform. Activate the same deterministic audience on Google DV360, The Trade Desk, Meta, Amazon, Magnite, PubMatic, OpenX, Index Exchange, and others leading advertising platforms.

Activate the same deterministic audience on Google DV360, The Trade Desk, Meta, Amazon, Magnite, PubMatic, OpenX, Index Exchange, and others leading advertising platforms. AI-native audience expansion. Vector-based modeling produces richer similarity and better scale than rules-based heuristics, and improves automatically as the underlying signals evolve.

Vector-based modeling produces richer similarity and better scale than rules-based heuristics, and improves automatically as the underlying signals evolve. Built for agentic advertising. When brands hand audience decisions to AI agents, Projects Gravity resolves identity and serves audiences in real-time for those agents.

When brands hand audience decisions to AI agents, Projects Gravity resolves identity and serves audiences in real-time for those agents. Independent of media buying. Project Gravity is a platform unaffiliated with media inventory, making data work harder and more effectively for advertisers, wherever they buy.

Project Gravity is part of Samba's broader media intelligence platform, which connects insights, measurement, and activation for the world's largest brands on every major DSP and SSP, linear and streaming TV, audio, and out-of-home. Over a dozen leading agencies and data owners, such as Acxiom, have already been leveraging Project Gravity to model, enrich, and activate their first party data globally.

It is available now for brands, agencies, and data owners globally. Contact your Samba representative or hello@samba.tv to learn more about Project Gravity.

About Samba TV

Samba TV is the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, providing comprehensive analytics, audiences, and measurement to the world's largest brands, agencies, and media companies. Powered by proprietary first-party data spanning broadcast, linear TV, streaming, and digital platforms, Samba TV delivers independent, cross-platform insights that help advertisers understand and optimize their media investments across every screen and every vendor. The company operates globally with offices in San Francisco, New York, London, and other key markets. For more information, visit samba.tv .

Media Contact: press@samba.tv