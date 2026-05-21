Anker Innovations Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Tomorrowland

Bellevue, WA, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in consumer technology, today announced a multi-year partnership with Tomorrowland, one of the world’s most iconic electronic music festivals and home to a global community spanning more than 200 countries.



As part of the partnership, ANKER becomes Tomorrowland’s exclusive Official Portable Power Bank and Power Station Partner globally, while soundcore becomes the exclusive Official Headphones Partner. Additional Anker Innovations categories, including smart home, cleaning, security, and family-focused technologies (eufy/eufyMake), will also be featured across selected Tomorrowland experiences and activations.



Beginning with Tomorrowland Belgium in July 2026, Anker Innovations will become part of the Tomorrowland experience across Belgium, Thailand, and Tomorrowland Winter through livestream experiences, on-site charging solutions, immersive activations, and product integrations designed to help audiences stay connected to the music, the moments, and each other.



"Tomorrowland brings together one of the world's most passionate global music communities," said Jacky Jia, Chief Marketing Officer at Anker Innovations. "As technology becomes increasingly connected to how people experience music, travel, creativity, and community, this partnership gives us an opportunity to create experiences that feel naturally part of those moments while helping audiences stay connected to the experiences and people that matter most to them. That's what 'Ultimate Connection' means to us."



The partnership also includes a three-year co-presenting role for Tomorrowland Belgium and Tomorrowland Thailand livestreams across Instagram, YouTube, and Tomorrowland official platforms, naming rights to a stage at Tomorrowland Thailand, and on-site activation zones across all three editions.



ABOUT WEAREONE.world

Tomorrowland was founded 20 years ago by Belgian brothers Manu & Michiel Beers and remains a family-owned business, driven by a creative and passionate team. Over the years, Tomorrowland has evolved into a global entertainment brand. The WEAREONE.world group consists of several business units, including Festival & Events, Music, Experiences, Leisure, Products, and Fiction. Today, over 350 passionate team members create magic from the headquarters in Antwerp (Belgium), as well as from local offices in Brazil, France, Ibiza and Thailand.



ABOUT TOMORROWLAND BELGIUMT

omorrowland is one of the largest and most iconic music festivals in the world held in recreation area De Schorre in Boom, Belgium, organized and owned by the original founders, the brothers Beers. Tomorrowland was first held in 2005 and has since become one of the world’s most notable global music festivals, where music and magic converge to create an unparalleled experience. It takes place every year in summer and stretches over 2 weekends, welcoming 400,000 People of Tomorrow from over 200 countries, and selling out in minutes year after year. Every year, the festival features a special theme that inspires the famed Mainstage design and stage production. Offering a unique camping experience with a wide range of accommodations, DreamVille is Tomorrowland’s official camping site located right next to the festival grounds, while people from every corner of the world can travel to Tomorrowland thanks to Global Journey, Tomorrowland's official travel program. Tomorrowland caters to all genres in electronic dance music with hundreds of renowned artists performing across more than 16 different stages. More than a festival, Tomorrowland is a celebration of diversity and unity. Being a home to hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life, one of the most unique things about Tomorrowland remains the whole world coming together in one magical place with everyone being equal and uniting as one – symbolizing the values of freedom, respect, diversity, and solidarity.



ABOUT ANKER INNOVATIONS

Anker Innovations is a global consumer technology company driven by ultimate innovation, creating products that help people power, create, connect, and live more freely. Founded in 2011, Anker Innovations serves more than 200 million consumers across 146 countries and regions. Learn more at anker.com.

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