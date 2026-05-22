Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 2.30 today

The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 2.30 as from today 22 May 2026.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
| Source: Mowi ASA Mowi ASA
The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 2.30 as from today 22 May 2026.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Ordinær generalforsamling i Mowi ASA avholdes 3. juni 2026 kl. 11:00 som et digitalt møte. Innkalling med dagsorden til generalforsamlingen samt utvalgte vedlegg følger vedlagt. Innkallingen sendes i...Read More
The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 12 May 2026 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 2.30 per share. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including...Read More