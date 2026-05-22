Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 2.30 today

 | Source: Mowi ASA Mowi ASA

The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 2.30 as from today 22 May 2026.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



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