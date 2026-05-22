GSET RWA Market Platform Officially Launches, Shaping a New Era of Global Digital Asset Trading

DENVER, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital asset trading landscape is entering a new chapter. GSET RWA Market is now officially available to investors and institutional participants worldwide, aiming to deliver an efficient, transparent, and sustainable digital asset trading platform. Built on the logic of mature international capital markets, institutional-level trading frameworks, and digital asset development trends, the platform integrates AI-driven strategy execution with RWA asset tokenization, providing users with clear trading structures and robust capital mechanisms, forming a globally scalable and evolving trading network.





GSET RWA Market’s core philosophy emphasizes systematic capability over one-off judgments. Long-term competitiveness is derived from comprehensive strategy research, risk management, trade rhythm control, and execution efficiency. GSET has systematized institutional-level trading logic and implemented AI-powered quantitative execution, enabling participants globally to capture high-probability opportunities within a secure and transparent environment.

The platform’s strategy framework is designed by a core team with Wall Street experience, including David Kostin, who has served as Chief U.S. Equity Strategist. The team’s expertise spans market cycle analysis, asset allocation logic, and trading strategy research, providing a mature reference for strategy framework design, rhythm control, and multi-level trading logic.

GSET RWA Market does not rely on subjective judgment but employs AI models to execute strategies uniformly. The system is trained on extensive real-world trading data and incorporates multi-dimensional factors such as capital flows, volatility, market sentiment, and order structures, enabling continuous market scanning and dynamic identification. Trading gradually transitions from experience-driven to model-driven execution, enhancing discipline and strategy reliability.

The platform incorporates RWA asset tokenization, mapping real-world financial rights into digital assets, improving divisibility, liquidity, and cross-regional participation. This allows users to engage in multi-asset portfolio strategies within a unified platform, enabling sustainable extension of asset strategy applications.

GSET RWA Market has designed a phased strategy participation system. The Experience Phase helps users become familiar with trading logic and operational processes. The Performance Enhancement Phase leverages multi-asset rotation and high-frequency strategies combined with AI dynamic rebalancing to advance portfolio-level strategy application. The Institutional Access Phase provides advanced portfolio strategies, including pre-market positioning opportunities and high-frequency execution support, allowing users to participate within a more mature strategic framework.

In terms of security and compliance, GSET RWA Market has obtained registration as an Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The platform operates according to mature market standards and integrates international banking channels, third-party clearing and custody, as well as AML procedures, ensuring a closed-loop system for trade execution, capital security, and regulatory compliance, providing global users with reliable institutional safeguards and long-term trust.

GSET RWA Market is not just a trading tool; it is a long-term sustainable trading ecosystem. As more real trading activity enters the system, model recognition and execution capabilities continuously improve, forming a positive cycle of “increased participation → richer data → optimized models → enhanced efficiency.” The platform aims to transform trading capabilities once limited to high-level institutions into a global, systematic, sustainable, and compliant digital asset trading environment, advancing digital asset trading into a smarter, more digitalized era.

Media Contact

Company: GSET RWA Market Inc

Contact Person: Darryl Joel Dorfman

Email: support@gsetx.com

Website: https://www.gsetx.com

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