GSET Advances Its Global Electronic Trading System as Its Q3 2026 Trading Program Opens to Individual Investors for the First Time

DENVER, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSET has long focused on strengthening its capabilities in market data analysis, intelligent trading models, electronic trade execution, and risk management. By integrating macroeconomic data, industry information, and market developments, the platform provides institutional investment users with systematic research references and professional support. These resources are designed to improve information-processing efficiency, optimize trading procedures, and strengthen the identification of market changes and potential risks.





Through continuous development, GSET has accumulated extensive experience in serving institutional investment users and has established a mature foundation in professional research, technology application, and trade execution. Supported by advanced data analytics, intelligent trading tools, and an efficient execution system, the platform has delivered stable services and achieved notable results for institutional investment users, further reinforcing its professional position in electronic trading and financial technology.

As market demand continues to evolve, a growing number of individual investors are seeking access to institutional-grade research resources, professional analytical methods, and established investment management principles. In response to this trend, GSET will use its Q3 2026 trading program to explore the gradual opening of selected institutional research content and related services to individual investors, creating a more standardized and accessible channel for professional investment resources.

The Q3 trading program will cover global market trends, research on key industries, risk management, and investment strategy. GSET will combine macroeconomic conditions, market data, and industry developments to provide participants with systematic research content and help them understand market movements from multiple perspectives. The program will also emphasize investment education and risk awareness, encouraging participants to approach market volatility rationally and recognize the uncertainties associated with investment activities.

As part of the program’s research and content-sharing activities, Head of Investment Research David Kostin will provide professional discussions on market analysis, industry trends, and investment strategies. His participation will offer market perspectives, research approaches, and analytical observations to program participants. Project Assistant Rosa Gabrielle Commisso will oversee daily communication, event scheduling, process coordination, and service support to help ensure the orderly implementation of program activities.

GSET stated that opening selected institutional-grade research resources represents an important step in expanding the platform’s service coverage. It also reflects the company’s efforts to make professional investment concepts more accessible to a broader audience. As further details of the Q3 trading program are announced, the initiative has attracted widespread attention from investors, industry participants, and major financial media outlets.

Looking ahead, GSET will continue to uphold the principles of professionalism, prudence, transparency, and compliance. Based on market conditions and participant needs, the company will further improve its research content, service procedures, and program mechanisms while exploring new approaches to integrating electronic trading technology with professional investment services. Through these efforts, GSET aims to provide more market participants with access to professional research methods and established investment principles.

Media Contact:

Company：GSET RWA Market Inc

Contact Person：Darryl Joel Dorfman

Email：support@gsetx.com

Website：https://www.gsetx.com

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