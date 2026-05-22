Fushi Tech Launches General-Purpose AI Agent for Overseas Merchants

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fushi Tech, a subsidiary of Yeahka (9923.HK), recently announced a strategic upgrade with the launch of Fynix AI Shop — a general-purpose AI employee product purpose-built for overseas merchants.

When a customer reaches out via a messaging app to visit online store and ask about products, a reply comes back almost immediately. The AI embedded in the merchant's CRM system recognizes the customer from their previous visit, responds to their query, and guides them towards a new recommendation, all the way through to placing an order.

Unlike conventional marketing tools or customer service systems, Fynix AI Shop functions more like a genuine digital employee — one that understands merchant needs, breaks down tasks, and executes them autonomously across the entire business journey of customer acquisition, conversion, payment, and repeat purchase.

The defining value of an AI Agent lies not in answering questions, but in its ability to understand objectives, call on the right tools, and complete tasks end to end without human intervention.

Fushi Tech positions Fynix AI Shop as a general-purpose Agent for small and mid-sized merchants overseas — an AI execution system capable of independently handling day-to-day business operations across scenarios and channels.

For much of the past decade, enterprise digitalization has remained largely at the tooling stage: merchants adopt SaaS tools, and people handle the rest. As large language models continue to mature, however, AI is shifting from an assistive tool to an autonomous executor.

Through years of serving merchants across Southeast Asia, Fushi Tech has observed a persistent structural problem: point-of-sale, marketing, and membership management systems operate in silos, data remains fragmented, efficiency stays low, and operations depend heavily on manual effort. As large language models advance, AI Agents are emerging as a genuine solution to this long-standing challenge.

Fushi Tech's goal is to fill that gap — bringing together its AI, payments, and CRM capabilities to replace a fragmented stack of tools with a single general-purpose Agent. This is not simply a product update. It represents a paradigm shift in merchant digitalization, and signals Fushi Tech's evolution from a traditional SaaS provider to an AI Agent-driven platform.

Every transaction completed through Fynix AI Shop typically flows through Yeahka's payments infrastructure, creating a natural and deepening relationship between merchant and platform, what Fushi Tech describes as taking merchants "from interaction to transaction".

Fushi Tech aims to equip every small merchant in Southeast Asia with a capable, always-on digital employee, with plans to grow its overseas merchant base from approximately 34,000 today to 150,000 within two years.

The direction is already attracting serious attention in international markets. Salesforce has launched Agentforce, while emerging AI companies such as Sierra AI are commanding significant valuations — with valuations in the space commonly reaching 30 to 60 times ARR (annual recurring revenue).