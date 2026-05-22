EssayShark Releases New Research Highlighting Rising Textbook Costs Burdening U.S. College Students





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EssayShark has released new research examining the growing financial impact of textbook and course material costs on students across U.S. higher education institutions during the 2024–25 academic year.

The report analyzes average spending on books and supplies, cost differences across academic disciplines, and the strategies students are using to manage increasing educational expenses. The findings come amid continued concerns over rising tuition, housing, and other college-related costs.

According to the research, the average annual cost of books and supplies reached approximately $1,290 at four-year institutions and $1,520 at two-year colleges during the 2024–25 academic year. The analysis also found that textbook expenses vary significantly depending on a student’s field of study.

Students pursuing political science and law-related disciplines faced some of the highest average annual textbook costs at around $389, followed by health-related programs at approximately $383 and business programs at $378. Mathematics students reported the lowest average annual textbook expenses, averaging roughly $174.

The research also highlights the financial pressure students experience when purchasing course materials. Nearly 30% of respondents said they were concerned about their ability to afford textbooks and supplies, while 31% reported spending more than $300 annually on course materials alone.

To reduce expenses, students increasingly rely on alternative purchasing methods and cost-saving strategies. According to the findings:

66% of students reported purchasing used textbooks

48% searched for free digital versions online

Many students also relied on off-campus bookstores, rentals, and shared materials with classmates





The report notes that rental services can offer textbooks for as little as $18, while used books are typically 20–50% less expensive than new editions, which often cost between $100 and $300. However, high demand for lower-cost alternatives continues to create accessibility challenges for students.

“Textbook costs are no longer a secondary expense but a persistent psychological and financial stressor for students,” said Frederick Poche, head researcher at EssayShark. “Only 29% of respondents report having no concern about the prices of course materials, which indicates that anxiety around textbooks has become normalized across higher education. It has also influenced study habits and even course engagement.”

The company stated that the findings reinforce ongoing discussions around textbook affordability, broader adoption of open educational resources, and efforts to reduce the overall cost of higher education for students and families.

About EssayShark

EssayShark is an academic writing service that provides writing assistance and academic support for students worldwide. The company also conducts educational research focused on student challenges, academic accessibility, and higher education trends.

Contact Information

EssayShark

support@essayshark.com

Website: https://essayshark.com/

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